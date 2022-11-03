2022 MIAA girls soccer playoff preview for SouthCoast teams

After taking a look at the four South Coast teams that qualified for the MIAA girls soccer state Playoffs — Apponequet, Bishop Stang, Dartmouth and Fairhaven — here are the top 10 players to watch in the postseason.

MORGAN PENDERGRACE, ABBY MENENDEZ AND EMMA SEABERG, APPONEQUET

A senior forward, Pendergrace leads the Lakers in scoring with 22 goals and four assists. She’s fast and good with the ball at her feet. Menendez, who Anchors the defense as a senior center fullback, has also helped on offense with two goals and a pair of assists. A sophomore center midfielder who has scored six goals and notched six assists, Seaberg sees the field well and does a good job setting the team’s offense in motion with her passing skills.

TAYLOR OLIVEIRA AND SOPHIE CALDWELL, BISHOP STANG

A versatile midfielder who has scored a team-high 20 goals, Oliveira never comes off the field for the Spartans and plays key roles on both sides of the ball. Caldwell has been a rock in the middle of the back line on defense and has helped the team with her communication skills and senior leadership.

MADDIE STOTT AND KATHERINE CHEESEBRO, DARTMOUTH

A pair of former midfielders, Stott and Cheesebro unselfishly made the move to defense this season in order to best serve the interests of the team. Both are fast, tenacious, and smart. They’ve been part of a cohesive defensive unit that allowed 1.5 goals a game in the regular season — a nice complement to the 3.5 goals a game Dartmouth scored on offense.

LIZA PINETTE, MALENE MATTOS AND EVA BELTRAN, FAIRHAVEN

A talented senior forward who can handle the ball and finishes around the net, Pinette finished as the leading scorer in the South Coast Conference with 23 goals and six assists during the regular season. Mattos has helped the team as an offensive-minded sophomore center fullback who likes to get involved on offense. She has scored six goals and notched 10 assists, with three of her scores coming on corner kicks. The only freshman starter for the Blue Devils, the Speedy Beltran has shown a lot of potential while stepping up in a big way at right fullback.

TOURNAMENT GLANCE

A total of 213 girls soccer teams will take part in this year’s postseason, the second to be played under the MIAA’s statewide tournament format. In each of the five divisions, the top 32 power-ranked teams qualified automatically along with all teams power seeded 33 or below with at least a .500 winning percentage. State Championship matches will be played on Saturday, Nov. 19 at times and a site still to be announced.

Here’s a look at local playoff games:

APPONEQUET

Records: 14-3-1

Seeds: Well. 25 in Div. 3

Opening matchup: Apponequet will host No. 40 O’Bryant (9-8-1) in the preliminary round at 1 pm on Saturday.

Outlook: The Lakers have a lot of players with high soccer IQ’s and lots of team chemistry. They won the South Coast Conference Large Division Championship and have been a strong ball-possession team all season. “We have an experienced team and the kids have been playing well as a cohesive unit,” Coach Robin Ireland said. “We have some kids who can put the ball in the net and our defense has been strong. We just need to stay focused on what got us here and limit mistakes.”

BISHOP STANG

Records: 7-8-3

Seeds: Well. 27 in Div. 3

Opening matchup: Bishop Stang will host No. 38 Revere (10-6-2) in the preliminary round at 3:30 pm on Friday.

Outlook: It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Spartans, who had to deal with injuries and went through a lot of different lineups. Players were forced to play out of position, but they hung tough and kept their playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-1 tie against Wayland in their regular-season finale. “It was a rough season, but we’ve already put that behind us and we’re moving forward,” Coach Bobby Shields said. “A lot of kids got baptisms by fire and a lot of on-the-job training. We’re happy to be in the playoffs, because anything can happen at this point.”

DARTMOUTH

Records: 13-4-1

Seeds: Well. 34 in Div. 2

Opening matchup: Dartmouth will play at No. 31 Burlington (5-9-4) in the preliminary round at 3:30 pm on Friday.

Outlook: Dartmouth moved some key players from offense to defense this season and it paid off in a big way. “I decided to shake things up and use my best players at the positions that helped us the most,” Coach Scot Boudria said. “I have unselfish kids who put the team first and our defense really stepped it up. If you want to win championships, you have to play defense. That’s been our approach this season and we’ll see how it plays out in the playoffs. “

FAIRHAVEN

Records: 15-0-3

Seeds: Well. 34 in Div. 3

Opening matchup: Fairhaven will play at No. 31 Essex North Shore (11-5-2) in the preliminary round at 5 pm on Friday.

Outlook: Coach Allie Lima had high expectations for her players this season and they delivered with the first South Coast Conference Small Division Championship and an unbeaten season in school history. “Our top goal this season was to reach double figures in wins,” Lima said. “Our Veterans took the Younger kids under their wings and everybody did their job. We’ve taken things one game at a time all season and we’re going to keep doing that. Everybody has worked hard this season and we want to build on the success we’ve had.”