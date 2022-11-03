2022 MIAA girls soccer playoff preview for SouthCoast teams

After taking a look at the four South Coast teams that qualified for the MIAA girls soccer state Playoffs — Apponequet, Bishop Stang, Dartmouth and Fairhaven — here are the top 10 players to watch in the postseason.

MORGAN PENDERGRACE, ABBY MENENDEZ AND EMMA SEABERG, APPONEQUET

A senior forward, Pendergrace leads the Lakers in scoring with 22 goals and four assists. She’s fast and good with the ball at her feet. Menendez, who Anchors the defense as a senior center fullback, has also helped on offense with two goals and a pair of assists. A sophomore center midfielder who has scored six goals and notched six assists, Seaberg sees the field well and does a good job setting the team’s offense in motion with her passing skills.

TAYLOR OLIVEIRA AND SOPHIE CALDWELL, BISHOP STANG

A versatile midfielder who has scored a team-high 20 goals, Oliveira never comes off the field for the Spartans and plays key roles on both sides of the ball. Caldwell has been a rock in the middle of the back line on defense and has helped the team with her communication skills and senior leadership.

Dartmouth's Madison Stott drives up the field.

MADDIE STOTT AND KATHERINE CHEESEBRO, DARTMOUTH

A pair of former midfielders, Stott and Cheesebro unselfishly made the move to defense this season in order to best serve the interests of the team. Both are fast, tenacious, and smart. They’ve been part of a cohesive defensive unit that allowed 1.5 goals a game in the regular season — a nice complement to the 3.5 goals a game Dartmouth scored on offense.

