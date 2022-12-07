2022 men’s soccer MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (December 7, 2022) – United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) have announced the 15 men’s Semifinalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, based on voting by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. Most recently, Jaelin Howell (Florida State) and Dante Polvara (Georgetown) received the award for outstanding intercollegiate performances last year.

This year’s list includes five Semifinalists who graced the watch list back in August: University of Kentucky senior defender Luis Grassow; Lipscomb GR-5 defender Noah Gulden; University of Vermont GR-5 midfielder Alex Nagy; Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud and Florida International junior forward Stephen Afrifa.

FOLLOW: Every live update from the men’s soccer championship

The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023, to formally announce this year’s winners.

Voting for the 2022 men’s Finalists (3) is now open online. Voting continues through Dec. 13. The men’s Finalists will be released on for Dec. 14 and the Women’s Finalists will be released on Dec. 8. For more information about the history of the MAC Hermann Trophy, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.

NAME SCHOOL CLASS POS HOMETOWN
Stephen Afrifa Florida International Sr. F Toronto, Ont.
Knut Ahlander SMU GR-5 M Notteroy, Norway
Eythor Bjorgolfsson Kentucky Sr. F Jessheim, Norway
Moise Bombito New Hampshire Jr. D Montreal, Que.
Louis Grassow Kentucky Sr. D Munich, Germany
Noah Gulden Lipscomb GR-5. D Drammen, Norway
Keegan Hughes Stanford Sr. D Heath, Ohio
Levonte Johnson Syracuse Sr. F Brampton, Ont.
Duncan McGuire Creighton Jr. F Omaha, Neb.
Shakur Mohammed Duke So. M Kumasi, Ghana
Alex Nagy Vermont GR-5 M Bow, NH
JC Ngando University of North Carolina-Greensboro So. M Paris, France
Elijah Paul University of Washington So. F Gilbert, Ariz.
Peter Stroud Duke Jr. M Chester, NJ
Milo Yosef Marshall Sr. F Aachen, Germany

The college careers of 8 USMNT World Cup players

The US will begin group stage play against Wales on Nov. 21 with eight players who played college soccer. Here’s what they accomplished during that time.

READ MORE

The 2022 NCAA DI men’s soccer bracket, Predicted round-by-round

NCAA.com’s Alberto Camargo makes his College Cup and national Champion Picks for the 2022 DI men’s soccer championship.

READ MORE

2022 NCAA division I men’s soccer Championship bracket announced

The 2022 NCAA DI men’s soccer Championship selection field announced. The Championship is Dec. 9-12, 2022 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

READ MORE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button