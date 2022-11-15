2022 Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients announced

The City of Evanston announces its three Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients that will be recognized by Mayor Daniel Biss on Nov. 19 at “A Bright Night for the Arts.”

Of the 14 award nominations, Finalists were narrowed down to the three recipients — Evanston Dance Ensemble, Evanston Mural Arts Program and Vernon Clark and the Heirs of Joy.

“The arts are fundamentally important to the vibrancy of our city,” Mayor Daniel Biss said. “I am delighted to recognize the work of these three outstanding groups and the Joy they have brought through song, dance and murals.”

The Vernon Clark and the Heirs of Joy ensemble is an Evanston-based Gospel chorus directed by Vernon Clark. It has been in the Evanston community for more than 30 years and served multiple generations. The chorus also made an appearance at the Winnetka Music Festival.

Evanston Dance Ensemble was founded in 1997 by Béa Rashid and has been active in the community ever since. The group’s purpose is to help young dancers create the highest level of art possible and share that with the community in different ways.

The youngest recipient is the Evanston Mural Arts Program, which was founded in 2017. Chicago muralist Rahmaan Statik Barnes painted two murals through the program, one at Oakton Elementary School and the other from the 2021 Juneteenth Celebration on overcoming oppression. Barnes joins a roster of EMAP artists from Chicagoland and across the nation. The program has a Google Map displaying where its murals are located.

The “Bright Night for the Arts” event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance. It will be held at Studio5 Performing Arts Center on Nov. 19 from 6 to 8 pm There will be an art showcase and live performances from the Evanston Dance Ensemble, Dance Center Evanston and musical theater artist Satya Jnani Chávez.

Corey Schmidt is a freelance reporter with Pioneer Press.