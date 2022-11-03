2022 Mayakoba Golf Classic live stream 2022: How to watch each round, Featured groups and live stream

Several top-ranked PGA TOUR Golfers will travel to El Camaleon Golf Course in Quintana Roo, Mexico this week to compete in the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +900, and back-to-back Mayakoba Champion Viktor Hovland looks for a hat trick with odds at +1000.

Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa also joined the field. The tournament will run from Thursday, November 3 through Sunday, November 6 with a cut after Friday’s play ends.

How to watch

To watch the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Usually PGA Tour Live would have Featured groups Thursday and Friday where every shot would be shown live, but they’re not showing this event due to it being in Mexico.

Coverage schedule: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3

Golf Channel

3 to 6 pm: General coverage. So is Peacock.

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

2 to 5 pm: General coverage. So is Peacock.