2022 Marks Sweet Reunion for Two WVU Basketball Players

One Washington State AAU team has produced two of West Virginia Men’s Basketball’s most anticipated transfers.

The Washington Supreme, out of Seattle, rostered both Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson during Summer 2017. At that point, Matthews Jr. was committed to UConn, while Stevenson had done the same with Wichita State. They seemed to have the next four years planned out.

Neither could have predicted where they would be five years later.

