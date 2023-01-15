2022 Louisville Football Regular Season Player Highlight Packages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In what ended up being the final year of the Scott Satterfield era, the Louisville football program had their fair share of high-impact playmakers. Finishing the year with an 8-5 record, including a decisive 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl, the Cardinals weren’t short on highlight reel worthy plays from several of their top players

Since the end of the season, the ACC Digital Network has released a handful of regular season highlight packages for some of Louisville’s most impactful players during their 2022 campaign. You can check them out below:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button