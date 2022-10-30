2022 LIV Golf Team Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share

There’s a lot of money to be had at LIV Golf’s season finale. Getty Images

As most of you know by now, there’s a HUGE amount of money up for grabs this week at LIV Golf’s eighth and final event of its Inaugural season, the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami.

The first seven events all featured $20 million individual purses and $5 million purses for the team portion. This weekend’s event doubles that sum and will dole out $50 million in prize money to be split among the teams.

What is LIV Golf’s future? They shared plans for it Saturday By:

Sean Zak





For Sunday’s finale at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course, the top four teams will play a stroke play format after advancing through match play the first two days.

The four remaining teams are 4 Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez), Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein and Chase Koepka), Punch GC (Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby) and Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie Du Plessis).

Each team will combine its four players’ scores for the final score.

You can check out the complete payout breakdown below

LIV Golf Team Championship payout info, winner’s share

1. $16 million

2. $8 million

3. $6 million

4. $4 million

5-8. $3 million:

Cleeks GC: Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter and Shergo Al Kurdi

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Abraham Ancer

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield and Henrik Stenson

9-12. $1 million per team

Niblicks GC: Harold Varner III, James Piot, Turk Pettit and Hudson Swafford

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann, Jed Morgan, Adrian Otaegui and Scott Vincent

Hy Flyers: Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Bernd Weisberger and Cameron Tringale