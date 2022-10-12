2022 LIV Golf in Jeddah: Schedule, field of players, Prize money, purse, live stream, watch online
Playing in back-to-back weeks for the first time in its existence, the end of the LIV Golf regular season is upon us. With six events under its belt, LIV Golf in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, serves as the final regular-season stop on the heels of an exciting tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.
While some of the regular-season Accolades have already been shelled out, there is still plenty to compete for as players and teams jostle for Positioning ahead of the Team Championship later this month in Miami. Dustin Johnson has wrapped up the individual points race as the two-time major Winner has been terrific in his first stint with LIV Golf while collecting $18 million for his efforts.
Johnson captured the LIV Golf Boston title in dramatic fashion in a playoff over Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann, and has four other top-10 finishes to his credit. His team, the 4 Aces, remains in the top spot as well but may be seen as vulnerable after being upended by the Fireballs at LIV Golf Bangkok and missing out on the podium entirely.
With the top-three finishers from the regular season receiving additional monetary prizes at the end of LIV Golf Jeddah, Branden Grace and Patrick Reed will look to fend off potential pursuers. Grace was forced to withdraw from LIV Golf Bangkok with a muscle strain, and it is unknown if the LIV Golf Portland Winner will be ready in time to compete.
This leaves the door open for LIV Golf Chicago Winner Cameron Smith, who currently occupies the fourth spot in the standings. The Champion Golfer of the Year is 20 points behind the second-place Grace, and with 40 points given to the winner, may be able to catch his LIV Golf counterpart with a strong showing in Jeddah.
How to watch LIV Golf in Jeddah
Event: LIV Golf in Jeddah | October 14-16
Start time: 5 am ET
Location: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club — King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube
Teams for LIV Golf Jeddah
|
4 Aces
|
Dustin Johnson
|
Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch
|
Cleeks
|
Martin Kaymer
|
Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter
|
Crushers
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
|
Fireballs
|
Sergio García
|
Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|
Hi Flyers
|
Phil Mickelson
|
Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale
|
Iron Heads
|
Kevin Na
|
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim
|
Majestic
|
Lee Westwood
|
Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson
|
Niblicks
|
Bubba Watons (non-playing)
|
Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit
|
Punch
|
Cameron Smith
|
Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby
|
Smash
|
Brooks Koepka
|
Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka
|
Stinger
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris
|
Torque
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
Scott Vincent, Hideto Tanihara, Jediah Morgan
Regular season standings
|
1
|
Dustin Johnson
|
121
|
2
|
Branden Grace
|
79
|
3
|
Patrick Reed
|
76
|
4
|
Cameron Smith
|
56
|
5
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
55
|
6
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
50
|
7
|
Matthew Wolff
|
50
|
8
|
Peter Uihlein
|
49
|
9
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
49
|
10
|
Talor Gooch
|
49
|
11
|
Sergio García
|
44
|
12
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
42
|
13
|
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|
41
|
14
|
Henrik Stenson
|
40
|
15
|
Paul Casey
|
40
Regular season team standings
|
1
|
4 Aces
|
140
|
2
|
Crushers
|
80
|
3
|
Stinger
|
72
|
4
|
Fireballs
|
69
|
5
|
Majestic
|
59
|
6
|
Torque
|
34
|
7
|
Iron Heads
|
32
|
8
|
Smash
|
30
|
9
|
Hi Flyers
|
29
|
10
|
Cleeks
|
20
|
11
|
Punch
|
16
|
12
|
Niblicks
|
13
The top four teams at the completion of LIV Golf Jeddah will receive a bye on Day 1 of the Team Championship at Trump National Doral.