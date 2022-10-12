2022 LIV Golf in Jeddah: Schedule, field of players, Prize money, purse, live stream, watch online

Playing in back-to-back weeks for the first time in its existence, the end of the LIV Golf regular season is upon us. With six events under its belt, LIV Golf in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, serves as the final regular-season stop on the heels of an exciting tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

While some of the regular-season Accolades have already been shelled out, there is still plenty to compete for as players and teams jostle for Positioning ahead of the Team Championship later this month in Miami. Dustin Johnson has wrapped up the individual points race as the two-time major Winner has been terrific in his first stint with LIV Golf while collecting $18 million for his efforts.

Johnson captured the LIV Golf Boston title in dramatic fashion in a playoff over Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann, and has four other top-10 finishes to his credit. His team, the 4 Aces, remains in the top spot as well but may be seen as vulnerable after being upended by the Fireballs at LIV Golf Bangkok and missing out on the podium entirely.

With the top-three finishers from the regular season receiving additional monetary prizes at the end of LIV Golf Jeddah, Branden Grace and Patrick Reed will look to fend off potential pursuers. Grace was forced to withdraw from LIV Golf Bangkok with a muscle strain, and it is unknown if the LIV Golf Portland Winner will be ready in time to compete.

This leaves the door open for LIV Golf Chicago Winner Cameron Smith, who currently occupies the fourth spot in the standings. The Champion Golfer of the Year is 20 points behind the second-place Grace, and with 40 points given to the winner, may be able to catch his LIV Golf counterpart with a strong showing in Jeddah.

How to watch LIV Golf in Jeddah

Event: LIV Golf in Jeddah | October 14-16
Start time: 5 am ET
Location: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club — King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Teams for LIV Golf Jeddah

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs

Sergio García

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Hi Flyers

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Majestic

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson

Niblicks

Bubba Watons (non-playing)

Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit

Punch

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Scott Vincent, Hideto Tanihara, Jediah Morgan

Regular season standings

1

Dustin Johnson

121

2

Branden Grace

79

3

Patrick Reed

76

4

Cameron Smith

56

5

Charl Schwartzel

55

6

Carlos Ortiz

50

7

Matthew Wolff

50

8

Peter Uihlein

49

9

Louis Oosthuizen

49

10

Talor Gooch

49

11

Sergio García

44

12

Joaquin Niemann

42

13

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

41

14

Henrik Stenson

40

15

Paul Casey

40

Regular season team standings

1

4 Aces

140

2

Crushers

80

3

Stinger

72

4

Fireballs

69

5

Majestic

59

6

Torque

34

7

Iron Heads

32

8

Smash

30

9

Hi Flyers

29

10

Cleeks

20

11

Punch

16

12

Niblicks

13

The top four teams at the completion of LIV Golf Jeddah will receive a bye on Day 1 of the Team Championship at Trump National Doral.

