2022 Little Hawkeye Volleyball All-Conference honors announced

The Grinnell Lady Tigers Volleyball team finished the season with an 11-21 record for the 2022 season. Three players have been recognized with all-conference honors.

Senior Bailey Strovers received second team all-conference honors while Seniors Gretta Dodd and Ashley Hollingsworth received Honorable mention honors.

Following are the Little Hawkeye all-conference honors:

First Team

Brynn Bishop, DS/L, Indianola, Junior

Aspen Nelsen, OH/S, Indianola, Sophomore

Tori Runyan, S, Indianola, Junior

Noelle Sutcliffe, OH, Norwalk, Junior

Maleah Walker, OH, Oskaloosa, Senior

Addy Janssen, DS/L, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior

Katie Scheckel, S/OH, Pella, Freshman

Chloe Huisman, S/OH, Pella Christian, Sophomore

Kadence Ahn, OH, Newton, Junior

Second Team

Kailey Peters, MH, Indianola, Senior

Camryn Overton, OH/RS, Indianola, Sophomore

Grace Dehmer, L/DS, Norwalk, Junior

Lucy Roach, L, Oskaloosa, Senior

Jill Janssen, S/RS, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior

Haily Leinbach, OH, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior

Mia Warner OH, Pella, Senior

Cara Veenstra, MH/OH, Pella, Senior

Bailey Strovers, MH, Grinnell, Senior

Honorable Mention

Dana Blake, OH/L, Indianola, Sophomore

Macy Wente, OH/RS, Indianola, Junior

Samantha Aagard, MH, Norwalk, Senior

Elizabeth Iverson, S, Norwalk, Sophomore

Presley Blommers, S, Oskaloosa, Senior

Gracie DeRonde, OH, Oskaloosa, Sophomore

Sydney Meints, MH, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior

Macee Reiling, DS/L, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior

Bryn Higginbotham, MH, Pella, Junior

Jasmine Namminga, RS, Pella, Senior

Ema Zula, OH/S, Pella Christian, Junior

Chloe Swank, L, Newton, Sophomore

Delaney Woollums, OH, Newton, Sophomore

Gretta Dodd, MH, Grinnell, Senior

Ashley Hollingsworth, S/RS, Grinnell, Senior