2022 Little Hawkeye Volleyball All-Conference honors announced
The Grinnell Lady Tigers Volleyball team finished the season with an 11-21 record for the 2022 season. Three players have been recognized with all-conference honors.
Senior Bailey Strovers received second team all-conference honors while Seniors Gretta Dodd and Ashley Hollingsworth received Honorable mention honors.
Following are the Little Hawkeye all-conference honors:
First Team
Brynn Bishop, DS/L, Indianola, Junior
Aspen Nelsen, OH/S, Indianola, Sophomore
Tori Runyan, S, Indianola, Junior
Noelle Sutcliffe, OH, Norwalk, Junior
Maleah Walker, OH, Oskaloosa, Senior
Addy Janssen, DS/L, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior
Katie Scheckel, S/OH, Pella, Freshman
Chloe Huisman, S/OH, Pella Christian, Sophomore
Kadence Ahn, OH, Newton, Junior
Second Team
Kailey Peters, MH, Indianola, Senior
Camryn Overton, OH/RS, Indianola, Sophomore
Grace Dehmer, L/DS, Norwalk, Junior
Lucy Roach, L, Oskaloosa, Senior
Jill Janssen, S/RS, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior
Haily Leinbach, OH, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior
Mia Warner OH, Pella, Senior
Cara Veenstra, MH/OH, Pella, Senior
Bailey Strovers, MH, Grinnell, Senior
Honorable Mention
Dana Blake, OH/L, Indianola, Sophomore
Macy Wente, OH/RS, Indianola, Junior
Samantha Aagard, MH, Norwalk, Senior
Elizabeth Iverson, S, Norwalk, Sophomore
Presley Blommers, S, Oskaloosa, Senior
Gracie DeRonde, OH, Oskaloosa, Sophomore
Sydney Meints, MH, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior
Macee Reiling, DS/L, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior
Bryn Higginbotham, MH, Pella, Junior
Jasmine Namminga, RS, Pella, Senior
Ema Zula, OH/S, Pella Christian, Junior
Chloe Swank, L, Newton, Sophomore
Delaney Woollums, OH, Newton, Sophomore
Gretta Dodd, MH, Grinnell, Senior
Ashley Hollingsworth, S/RS, Grinnell, Senior