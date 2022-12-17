2022 LendingTree Bowl prediction, odds, line: Rice vs. Southern Miss picks, best bets by proven model

Hancock Whitney Stadium showcases an intriguing Bowl Matchup on Saturday in Mobile. The 2022 LendingTree Bowl pits the Rice Owls against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in one of six Bowl matchups on a single day. Rice is 5-7 overall this season and 7-5 all-time in Bowl games. Southern Miss is 6-6 overall after a win over UL-Monroe on the road in the regular season finale.

Rice vs. Southern Miss spread: Southern Miss -6.5

Rice vs. Southern Miss over/under: 45.5 points

Rice vs. Southern Miss money line: Southern Miss -240, Rice +196

RICE: The Owls are 7-5 against the spread this season

USM: The Golden Eagles are 9-3 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Rice Owls

Why Rice can cover

Rice’s defense is in a good position in this matchup. The Owls are No. 3 in Conference USA in total defense this season, giving up only 377.1 yards per game. Rice is also stellar against the pass, yielding only 210.3 yards per game and ranking in the top five of the conference with 23 sacks. Rice is in the top five of Conference USA in rushing defense with only 166.8 yards allowed per game, and Southern Miss has some offensive shortcomings.

The Golden Eagles are in the bottom five of the Sun Belt with 331.7 total yards per game, and Southern Miss averages only 209.1 passing yards per game. No team in the Sun Belt has a lower completion rate (55.5%) than Southern Miss, and the Golden Eagles have the second-most interceptions (14) in the conference. Southern Miss is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on the ground, and the Golden Eagles are converting fewer than 35% of third down opportunities.

Why Southern Miss can’t cover

Southern Miss should benefit from the scuffles of Rice’s offense. The Owls put up only 11.3 points per game in the final three contests of the regular season, suffering three straight losses as a result. Rice has the second-fewest total yards (370.2 per game) in Conference USA this season, and the Owls threw the most interceptions (19) in the conference. Rice is completing only 58.5% of passes, and the Owls are generating only 4.0 yards per carry on the ground.

Southern Miss also has defensive strengths, and the Golden Eagles led the Sun Belt with 39 sacks this season. Senior defensive lineman Dominic Quewon is in the top 15 of the Nation with 9.5 sacks, and the Golden Eagles allowed only 23.5 points per game during the regular season. Southern Miss was above-average among Sun Belt teams in total defense, rushing defense, and passing defense, and the Golden Eagles led the Sun Belt with 16 interceptions.

