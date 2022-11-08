2022 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Team

Here are the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!

– Lizzy Gruber – Gardiner and Candace Pelotte – Messalonskee Coaches of the Year – Jennifer Croft – Messalonskee and Tiffany Ouellette – Gardiner

1st Team

Samantha Bellerose – Hampden Academy

Emily Grady – Gardiner

Lizzy Gruber – Gardiner

Elise McDonald – Messalonskee

Yana Montell – Gardiner

Candace Pelotte – Messalonskee

Grace Plourde – Gardiner

Avery Therualt – Cony

2nd Team

Kylie Boardman – Gardiner

Ava Cairns – Brunswick

Emma Chute – Hampden Academy

Isabella Coco – Cony

Kyra Cummings – Messalonskee

Josie Gilmore – Hampden Academy

Alivia Johnston – Messalonskee

Jasmyne Mills – Cony

Kaitlyn Shannon – Lewiston

All-Academic