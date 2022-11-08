2022 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Team

Here are the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!

  • Players of the Year – Lizzy Gruber – Gardiner and Candace Pelotte – Messalonskee
  • Coaches of the Year – Jennifer Croft – Messalonskee and Tiffany Ouellette – Gardiner

1st Team

  • Samantha Bellerose – Hampden Academy
  • Emily Grady – Gardiner
  • Lizzy Gruber – Gardiner
  • Elise McDonald – Messalonskee
  • Yana Montell – Gardiner
  • Candace Pelotte – Messalonskee
  • Grace Plourde – Gardiner
  • Avery Therualt – Cony

2nd Team

  • Kylie Boardman – Gardiner
  • Ava Cairns – Brunswick
  • Emma Chute – Hampden Academy
  • Isabella Coco – Cony
  • Kyra Cummings – Messalonskee
  • Josie Gilmore – Hampden Academy
  • Alivia Johnston – Messalonskee
  • Jasmyne Mills – Cony
  • Kaitlyn Shannon – Lewiston

All-Academic

  • Brewer – CJ Atherton, Kaylee Dore, Makayla Dore, Grace Henry, Marley Kuhn, Jenna McQuarrie, Olivia Melvin, Madison Morneau, Alyssa Ratti, Ashley Stanton
  • Cony – Kristin Merrill, Jasmyne Mills, Kylie Quinn, Avery Theriault
  • Edward Little – Brooklyn Hamilton, Autumn Larson
  • Gardiner – Aylie Anderson, Emily Grady, Elizabeth Gruber, Madison Inman
  • Hampden Academy – Samantha Bellerose, Emma Chute, Josie Gilmnore, Kaelyn Libby, Marnie Tracy, Allee Wellman
  • Lewiston – Kassandra Cornejo, Alexandria Gutshall, Ariana Touchette-Ruiz
  • Messalonskee – Cara DiGirolamo, Alivia Johnston, Brooke Turner, Julia Wade
  • Nokomis – Rachel Creswell, Sydney Graves, Alexis Grignon, Ava LePage

