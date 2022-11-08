2022 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Team
Here are the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!
- Players of the Year – Lizzy Gruber – Gardiner and Candace Pelotte – Messalonskee
- Coaches of the Year – Jennifer Croft – Messalonskee and Tiffany Ouellette – Gardiner
1st Team
- Samantha Bellerose – Hampden Academy
- Emily Grady – Gardiner
- Lizzy Gruber – Gardiner
- Elise McDonald – Messalonskee
- Yana Montell – Gardiner
- Candace Pelotte – Messalonskee
- Grace Plourde – Gardiner
- Avery Therualt – Cony
2nd Team
- Kylie Boardman – Gardiner
- Ava Cairns – Brunswick
- Emma Chute – Hampden Academy
- Isabella Coco – Cony
- Kyra Cummings – Messalonskee
- Josie Gilmore – Hampden Academy
- Alivia Johnston – Messalonskee
- Jasmyne Mills – Cony
- Kaitlyn Shannon – Lewiston
All-Academic
- Brewer – CJ Atherton, Kaylee Dore, Makayla Dore, Grace Henry, Marley Kuhn, Jenna McQuarrie, Olivia Melvin, Madison Morneau, Alyssa Ratti, Ashley Stanton
- Cony – Kristin Merrill, Jasmyne Mills, Kylie Quinn, Avery Theriault
- Edward Little – Brooklyn Hamilton, Autumn Larson
- Gardiner – Aylie Anderson, Emily Grady, Elizabeth Gruber, Madison Inman
- Hampden Academy – Samantha Bellerose, Emma Chute, Josie Gilmnore, Kaelyn Libby, Marnie Tracy, Allee Wellman
- Lewiston – Kassandra Cornejo, Alexandria Gutshall, Ariana Touchette-Ruiz
- Messalonskee – Cara DiGirolamo, Alivia Johnston, Brooke Turner, Julia Wade
- Nokomis – Rachel Creswell, Sydney Graves, Alexis Grignon, Ava LePage
