2022 Kentucky Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Clinic – UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky Women’s basketball coaching staff will host a coaches’ clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8th at the Joe Craft Center, featuring the entire Women’s basketball coaching staff, which has over 80 years of collegiate coaching experience.

The Clinic costs $50 per Coach and interested coaches should register online through the link above, and in addition RSVP to [email protected] by Friday, Sept. 30th at 5 pm ET. The Clinic is open to coaches only.

Coaches that attend the Clinic will have a chance to learn from UK head Coach Kyra Elzy, associate head Coach Niya Butts, Assistant coaches Jen Hoover and Amber Smith, Special Assistant to the Head Coach Gail Goestenkors, Player Development Director Daniel Boice and more.

Each Coach will have the opportunity to receive two football tickets to the UK vs. South Carolina game. NCAA rules permit you to bring one guest. Tickets are not guaranteed with registration. The Coach using the complimentary admission must present identification to the person Supervising the use of the pass list at the admission gate. A limited number of tickets will be available for the football game and it will be on a first come first served basis.