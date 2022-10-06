2022 KCAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY SET FOR OCTOBER 11

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) will conduct a virtual media day for the 2022 Women’s basketball season, the conference office announced today. The event will take place Tuesday, October 11, starting at 10:30 am The 2022 KCAC Women’s Basketball Virtual Media Day is presented by IMA Financial Group and Dissinger Reed.

The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/kcacsports for more details leading up to the event and to watch it that day. Media members and fans alike will have the opportunity to ask questions through the Comments section on the live stream. The conference office will screen questions before submitting to coaches.

For media members who would like to be a part of the KCAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, and/or have questions for BELOW coaches to answer, the conference office requests that you fill out the following form: https://bit.ly/3V6Uyfl. Please submit media day registration and questions to be answered by all coaches 2 pm is Monday, October 10 . Questions for individual coaches should be submitted through the Comments section of the live stream during the event.

Following the media day activities, media members will be asked to participate in a preseason poll for the projected finish of the 2022 season. Head coaches will also be polled. Both preseason polls will be released to the public that evening.

The final standings for the 2021-22 KCAC Women’s Basketball season were as follows:

STANDING INSTITUTION KCAC RECORD OVERALL RECORD 1 Sterling College#*^ 22-2 32-3 2 Tabor College^ 19-5 22-9 3 Avila University 18-6 22-9 T4 Friends University 15-9 22-11 T4 Kansas Wesleyan University 15-9 21-11 T4 Bethany College 15-9 20-12 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan University 13-11 17-16 8 McPherson College 12 to 12 16-16 T9 University of Saint Mary 8 a.m. to 4 p.m 11-20 T9 Bethel College 8 a.m. to 4 p.m 10-21 11 University of Ottawa 6-18 8 a.m. to 9 p.m 12 York University 3-21 5-25 13 Southwestern College 2-22 3-29

# = Regular Season Champion

* = Conference Tournament Champion

^ = NAIA Postseason Qualifier

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is the 3rd largest independently owned broker in the United States: IMA Financial Group, Inc. is an integrated financial services company focused on protecting the assets of its widely varied client base through insurance and Wealth management solutions. Because IMA is employee owned, the company’s 1,700+ Associates are empowered to provide customized solutions for their clients’ unique needs. IMA currently works with over 200 educational institutions.

About Dissinger Reed – The Most Trusted Name in Athletic Insurance

Dissinger Reed is a special risk agency that focuses specifically on the unique insurance needs of Collegiate Athletic departments and state high school associations. The comprehensive coverage, market expertise and peace of mind we provide our clientele are the bedrock of our success. Since 1982, Dissinger Reed has been responding to the rising costs of premiums and medical expenses on behalf of our clients. Dissinger Reed is always proactive in securing the most comprehensive insurance coverage for any risk within your college/university/junior college Athletic department, including insurance for Camps and clinics, international students and more.