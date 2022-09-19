2022 Jersey City Arts & Studio Tour to kickoff on Sept. 29

The 32nd annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour will kick off on Sept. 29, where over 1,000 artists will be Featured across 140 locations in the city.

“This year, we’re excited to bring back the fully immersive in-person Art and Studio Tour experience, which has become the region’s premier arts and cultural event,” said Mayor Steven Fulop in a statement. “JCAST is an unprecedented event to further support and showcase our Talented local artists and arts organizations.”

The free four-day festival will include curated bus and walking tours, interactive events, live paintings, kids activities, music and theater performances, artist demonstrations, “hidden gem” galleries and more. The festival will also feature food trucks, live DJs, and original artist merchandise for sale.

The Mayor will kick off JCAST with a free opening reception at the JCAST Headquarters in the Marion section on Sept. 29 from 6 to 9 pm. The event will include pop-up art experiences extending from Dey Street to Newark Avenue, including Canco Park and surrounding storefronts.

“Since its Humble and organic beginnings in 1990, JCAST has become an annual highlight and important bridge for connecting artists and the wonderful art loving community that is Jersey City!” said Mollie Thonneson from Pro Arts Jersey City.

The festival will run through Oct. 2. For a complete listing of galleries, exhibitions, tours, and special events, visit www.thejcast.com.

