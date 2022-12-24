2022 Is Record-Setting Year for California Arts Council Grant Funds

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today the California Arts Council officially announced its second of grant Awards for 2022, with funds for Cycle B totaling more than $41 million for more than 900 Grants supporting artists, culture bearers, and cultural workers throughout the state of California.

Cycle B’s programs include five funding opportunities for arts education and creative youth development, and related arts workforce development. Additionally, the cycle offered funding opportunities for administering organizations to regrant funds for folk and traditional arts and individual artists Fellowship programs. Operational support for statewide and regional arts service organizations and networks was also available during this round of grant funding.

All told, the projected sum of Grants to be awarded for 2022’s regular program funding cycle is more than $72 million—the biggest annual investment in the California Arts Council’s 46-year history, largely supported by the $40 million one-time boost in support for the agency’s creative youth and arts education development programs.

Three additional grant opportunities reopened for funding last week, due to a lack of eligible applications in the initial round and to ensure that remaining funds from the 2021-22 budget are encumbered before the end of the current fiscal year.

“The resilience and creativity of California’s arts and cultural field in these last three years has been remarkable,” said California Arts Council Director Jonathan Moscone. “We are proud to be able to support the great work that California’s artists, culture bearers and cultural workers are doing within our communities as an indelible part of our state’s identity.”

The California Arts Council’s grant programs are administered through a multistep, public process. Following an open call for applications, submissions are adjudicated by peer review panels from the arts and cultural fields and representative of California’s diversity. Based on panel recommendations and availability of funds, the Council voted on grant awards at their public meetings in August, September, and October of 2022. The final votes for the remaining funds for current grant programs will take place early next year.

Interested members of the public, artists, arts organizations, and community leaders are encouraged to visit the California Arts Council website to learn about future grant opportunities as details become available. Notification of grant program guidelines, applications, and technical assistance opportunities will also be published in the California Arts Council’s Weekly e-newsletter, ArtBeat. Subscribe at https://arts.ca.gov/news/artbeat.

2022 Grant Programs and Awards – Cycle B

Individual program details are included below.

Administering Organization – Folk and Traditional Arts – Support to administer funding for artists and arts organizations’ work in folk and traditional arts expressions.

Number of Grants Awarded: 1

Total Investment: $1,000,000

Administering Organization – Individual Artists Fellowship – Support to administer funding for the creative practices of California artists at key career levels.

Number of Grants Awarded: 3

Total Investment: $2,450,000

Artists in Schools – Support for projects Integrating community arts partners as part of the regular school day.

Number of Grants Awarded: 174

Total Investment: $9,379,199

Arts Education Exposure – Support for student attendance at arts performances and exhibits.

Number of Grants Awarded: 179

Total Investment: $8,957,659

Arts Integration Training – Support for arts integration training for educators facilitated by teaching artists.

Number of Grants Awarded: 35

Total Investment: $497,483

Creative Youth Development – Support for arts projects for youth outside of traditional school hours.

Number of Grants Awarded: 400

Total Investment: $14,462,081

JUMP StArts – Support for arts education projects for youth impacted by the justice system.

Number of Grants Awarded: 40

Total Investment: $1,743,249

Statewide and Regional Networks – Support for arts service organizations and networks.

Number of Grants Awarded: 72

Total Investment: $2,998,895

The California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission of strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. It supports local arts infrastructure and programming statewide through grants, initiatives, and services. The California Arts Council envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts.

Members of the California Arts Council include: Lilia Gonzáles-Chávez, Chair; Consuelo Montoya, Vice Chair; Gerald Clarke, Vicki Estrada, Jodie Evans, Ellen Gavin, Alex Israel, Phil Mercado, and Roxanne Messina Captor. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.

The California Arts Council is committed to increasing the accessibility of its online content. For language and accessibility assistance, visit https://arts.ca.gov/about/about-us/language-communications-assistance. To read this announcement in Spanish, please use the website’s Google Translate tool by clicking the “Translate” link in the upper right-hand corner of this page.

El Consejo de las Artes de California is committed to increasing the accessibility of its online content. Para Obtener ayuda con el idioma y la accesibilidade, visite https://arts.ca.gov/about/about-us/language-communications-assistance. Para leer este anuncio en español, utilice la tool Google Translate del sitio web haciendo clic en el enlace “Transducir” situado en la esquina upper derecha de esta página.