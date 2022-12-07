2022 Innova Holiday Gift Guide

“>Destroyer have vivid, detailed designs that will make them the most striking plastic your loved one has ever received. With UV-protected ink, the image will remain vibrant throw after throw. These beautiful discs are best for disc golfers with at least one year of experience.

Looking to buy a gift for the disc golfer in your life, but not sure what kind of discs they would like? A new disc golf bag could be just the thing you’re looking for. With multiple styles, at a range of price points, built for all skill levels, a new bag is a gift you can be confident will be used and loved for years to come.

Starter Bag The Starter Bag is best for new players, youth players, and players who carry only a few discs. It is one of the least expensive disc golf bags on the market. Pair it with an Innova Starter Disc Set and you’ve got an amazing gift for anyone that you know will love the sport of disc golf, but hasn’t gotten started yet. MSRP: $14.99

Discover Pack The Discover Pack makes for a perfect starter backpack for new players and is great for disc golfers who just need the essentials. The main compartment is roomy enough for 15 discs. MSRP: $19.99

Adventure Pack Our Adventure Pack is Lightweight and minimalist, while providing everything you need to have a great course experience. Perfect for casual disc golfers and pro disc golfers having a casual day alike, this bag holds up to 25 discs along with your wallet, phone, towel, drinks, snacks, and more. MSRP: $39.99

Safari Pack The Safari Pack is our largest, full-featured bag yet. A top choice of touring pros, this bag will keep you comfortable, organized, and prepared on the course. With room for over 25 discs, ample side-pocket storage, a durable rubber base, and rainfly, the Safari Pack is the premier bag on the market. Santa has been getting a whole lot of letters from disc Golfers hoping for a new Safari Pack this year! MSRP: $99.99

Want to be an Absolute Hero this holiday season? A new DISCatcher target is the dream gift all disc Golfers are Wishing for.

DISCatcher Traveler

The DISCatcher® Traveler Target is ready to accompany you on all your Disc Golf expeditions. It is our lightest, most portable disc golf target at just 15 pounds. The Traveler sets up and breaks down with ease.

MSRP: $175

DISCatcher EZ

Putting isn’t easy. But, finding a great Portable target just became, well, EZ! The Discatcher® EZ Portable target assembles in minutes, is PDGA-approved, and is built to last.

MSRP: $179

DISCatcher Pro

The DISCatcher Pro is the best-catching, most-beloved disc golf basket on the market. Installed on more disc golf courses worldwide than any other brand, the DISCatcher Pro comes in a portable configuration that makes for one of the greatest presents a disc golfer could hope to receive.

MSRP: $525

If you know nothing about disc golf other than that your friend, spouse, child, niece or nephew is completely obsessed, all this talk of discs, bags, and targets might sound like we’re speaking another language. Try a Jersey or Sweatshirt as a gift instead. Phew! Finally something you’ve heard of.

Innova Burst Tri-Blend Jersey

Designed for performance and appearance, our Burst Jerseys feature moisture-wicking, tri-blend fabric that is as comfortable as it is stylish.

MSRP: $29.99 – $33.99

Innova Burst Pullover Hoodie

Innova’s new Burst Pullover Hoodies are here just in time to keep Cozy during this Winter’s disc golf rounds! Made from Air jet yarn, they are super comfortable, lightweight, warm, and easy to maneuver in.

MSRP: $49.99 – $53.99

Sometimes the smallest gifts are the biggest hits. These stocking stuffers might just end up being the best gift you give this holiday season.

INSULATED CANTEEN

Drinking plenty of water is essential to a healthy, enjoyable round of disc golf. Our insulated canteens are a great way to stay hydrated on and off the course.

MSRP: $19.99

INSULATED Mug

Nothing beats a hot, mid-round drink to warm yourself up while playing disc golf in the winter. Our INSULATED mugs will keep drinks hot from the first sip on hole one’s tee pad through the final birdie putt on the 18’s green.

MSRP: $20

Super Hand Warmers

Innova’s Super Hand Warmers are a hot gift item for disc golfers known to play through the winter. Save on waste by not using disposable handwarmers, and get the added benefits of adjustable temperature and long battery life. The Super Handwarmer even doubles as a power bank for recharging phones.

MSRP: $39.99