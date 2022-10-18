2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
West Lafayette 26, Indianapolis Lutheran 21, Linton-Stockton 20, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 17, Adams Central 16, Hanover Central 16, New Palestine 14, North Decatur 13, Oak Hill 13, Owen Valley 11, LaVille 10, NorthWood 10, Crown Point 9, Evansville Reitz 9, Hamilton Southeastern 9, Tecumseh 9. Harrison (West Lafayette) 8, Lawrenceburg 8, Columbia City 7, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Gary West 7, Jimtown 7, Northeastern 7, Seeger 7, Southwood 7, Bloomington South 6, Eastside 6, Fort Wayne North 6, Indianapolis Cathedral 6, Churubusco 5, Delphi 5. Mississinewa 5, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 5, Penn 5, West Central 5, Western Boone 5, Charlestown 4, Franklin 4, Hamilton Heights 4, Indiana Deaf 4, Jasper 4, Lowell 4, Muncie Central 4, North Harrison 4, Perry Central 4, Rochester 4, Southridge 4, Tri 4, Centerville 3, Griffith 3, Heritage 3, Hobart 3, Indianapolis Scecina 3, Knox 3, Lafayette Jeff 3, New Haven 3, North Posey 3, North Putnam 3, Riverton Parke 3, Scottsburg 3, South Adams 3, Tri-West 3, War saw 3, Westfield 3, Whiteland 3.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 25, Elwood 19, Southern Wells 19, Southport 19, Cambridge City Lincoln 18, Plymouth 18, Richmond 17, Attica 16, Fort Wayne South 15, Hammond Bishop Noll 14, Clinton Central 13, Crawford County 13, Whitko 13, Caston 12, Princeton 12, Evansville Central 11, Bellmont 10, North Central (Indianapolis) 10, Brown County 9, Marion 9, Forest Park 8, Frankfort 8, Greenwood 8, North Newton 8, Eastern (Pekin) 7, Evansville Bosse 7 , Fort Wayne Northrop 7, Monrovia 7, Rushville 7, Terre Haute North 7, Twin Lakes 7, Wes=Del 7, Cloverdale 6, Delta 6, Jay County 6, South Bend Adams 6, Munster 5, North Central (Farmersburg) 5 , Parke Heritage 5, Pioneer 5, Shelbyville 5, Wawasee 5, Benton Central 4, Blackford 4, Central Noble 4, Edinburgh 4, Fort Wayne Wayne 4, Huntington North 4, Indianapolis Tech 4, Mishawaka Marian 4, Mitchell 4, Taylor 4 , Zionsville 4, Anderson 3, Christel House Manual 3, Corydon Central 3, Franklin Central 3, Jeffersonville 3, Lake Central 3, Lakeland 3, New Castle 3, Southmont 3, Vincennes Lincoln 3.