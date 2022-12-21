2022 in art: new works, new venues, new mediums, new attitudes

When the New York Times ran a story in August claiming that the Bay Area’s art scene was suffering after the closure of two New York-based galleries in the region, it was comical how out of touch the report seemed to those on the ground here.

Local galleries and museums are not merely recovering from the closures and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, they are thriving.

To remind Bay Area Residents that San Francisco art institutions of that fact, Anonymous donors underwrote a free museum weekend at the beginning of December that involved the participation of 21 organizations and drew thousands of visitors.

But perhaps most excitingly, a number of institutions have heeded the cultural calls for wider representation and increased diversity in the art world, starting new programs including the Asian American Art Initiative at the Cantor Art Center at Stanford University and contemporary African art program at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco that reflect those priorities.

There have also been larger re-evaluations of Missions and operating structures at area institutions, plus new directors taking the Helms of several museums, that it feels like art organizations are less bound to the past as they plot their futures.

Here are a few other highlights from the Bay Area’s year in visual art.

ICA San Francisco opens

The opening of the new Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco in the Dogpatch neighborhood was one of the most anticipated art events of the year, and the reveal did not disappoint.

Its first show, titled “This Burning World” by New York-based artist Jeffrey Gibson, included Immersive video art, a fallen tree installation and a soundtrack by traditional indigenous song-carrier Joan Henry. As part of the show’s reimagining of the concept of land acknowledgments, Gibson, who is Cherokee and Choctaw, dug trenches into the cement floor of the building, showing that almost anything is possible in the non-collecting institution’s future.

With the nearby Minnesota Street Project art hub’s ongoing expansions and a major building project under way at the California College of the Arts in Potrero Hill, the southeast of the city continues to be a new power center of Bay Area visual arts.

Obama Portraits tour stop

Kehinde Wiley’s painting of President Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s depiction of first lady Michelle Obama are among the most celebrated examples of portraiture in recent years. In a major first, the portraits, which are usually on view at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, toured select museums in the United States. That’s why it was a major “get” for the de Young Museum when it was chosen as one of the presenting venues.

The Portraits went on view Juneteenth weekend, an appropriate date to celebrate the first Black president and first lady of the United States.

San Francisco’s new public art

Public art has had a good year in the city, with October’s opening of the new Southeast Community Center unveiling works of sculpture by Mildred Howard and murals by Phillip Hua and Kenyatta AC Hinkle, among others.

In November, eight new works went on view in the Central Subway Muni stations as the line opened for limited weekend service. Wall sculptures “Yangge: Dance of the Bride” and “Yangge: Dance of the New Year” by Yumei Hou, plus tile work “A Sense of Community” by Clare Rojas, are now on view at Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. (Glass murals on the station façade and platforms by Tomei Arai, titled “Arrival,” are scheduled to be installed in January.)

At Union Square Station, Erwin Redl’s light installation “Lucy in the Sky,” Jim Campbell and Werner Klotz’s hanging sculpture “Silent Stream,” and the painted glass installation “Convergence: Commute Patterns” by Hughen/Starkweather (Jennifer Starkweather and Amanda Hughen) have been popular on Instagram.

The Yerba Buena-Moscone Station features Catherine Wagner’s photo mural “Arc Cycle” and Leslie Shows’ wall sculpture “Face C/Z.” (An outdoor wayfinding sculpture, “Node,” by Roxy Pain, is forthcoming in January.) And finally, at the Fourth and Brannan Street platform, kinetic sculpture “Microcosmic” by Moto Ohtake has become a new neighborhood Landmark visible for several blocks.

Technology in art

Beyond the (hopefully waning) traveling projected attractions that were all the rage in 2021, this year saw technology become the medium in the art world more than ever.

In July, the Oakland Festival of Immersive Arts made its debut, featuring a number of interactive, mobile-technology-enhanced installations, while the Asian Art Museum turned around the high-tech “Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk” in November in record time after a planned show on ancient China fell through weeks before its opening.

San Francisco artist Lynn Hershman Leeson, who has made Emerging technologies a Cornerstone of her practice, represented the United States at this year’s Venice Biennale (along with the late San Francisco artist Ruth Asawa) and was awarded special recognition for her film “Logic Paralyzes the Heart,” featuring San Francisco actor Joan Chen as a cyborg.

Comeback of hyperlocal galleries

On the neighborhood side, although North Beach still reels from the closure of the 151-year old San Francisco Art Institute in July, the upper Grant Avenue microhood saw an explosion of new art spaces in 2022, buoyed by artist Jeremy Fish, who opened his Fish Tank Gallery there in February.

The Castro and South of Market areas also led a wave of new queer arts spaces, with Queer Artists Featured and Schlomer Haus opening in the former neighborhood, as Liminal Space and the new Oasis Arts nonprofit debuted in the latter.

New director announces SFMOMA’s path forward

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is looking to put its recent period of internal and external turmoil behind it under the leadership of new director Christopher Bedford, who succeeded Neal Benezra in June.

Bedford came to SFMOMA from the Baltimore Museum of Art, where he was director for six years, and in November announced his first initiatives. Among them, the institution made the Society for the Encouragement of Contemporary Art exhibition, featuring Emerging Bay Area artists, free to the public when it opened in December, and will Invest in outdoor and façade art installation projects to welcome visitors in the new year.

Bedford particularly hopes to use his role at the prestigious museum not just to expand SFMOMA’s representation of artists of color, queer artists and artists with disabilities on its own walls, but also in the larger canon of contemporary art.

Legion of Honor’s banner year

Ahead of the highly anticipated auction of the Ann and Gordon Getty collection at Christie’s in New York, Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco trustee and chair emeritus Dede Wilsey purchased the painting “Venice, the Grand Canal looking East with Santa Maria della Salute” by artist Giovanni Antonio Canal (better known as Canaletto) as a gift to launch the Legion of Honor’s 2024 Centenary acquisition campaign. Two works on paper from the sale by Mary Cassatt were gifted to the museum anonymously as well as a painting by Camille Pissarro. All four works went on view at the museum in December.

Also at the Legion of Honor, “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy” broke attendance records for fashion exhibitions at the museum, which prompted the institution to extend it for an additional 12 weeks.







