2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest results

2022 Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest Results

Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident! Below are the results of winners for Best of Show:

Art

Children: Charlie Maness

Youth: Ashlyn Perkey

Adult: Judy Hamm

Mature Texan: Brenda Hayes, Barbara Hall (Reserve Best of Show)

Bake Show

Children: Jolie McCoy, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show

Youth: Camilla Perez, Elijah Nguyen (Reserve Best of Show)

Adult: Kristen Applegate, Debbie Stribling (Reserve Best of Show)

Clothing

Creative Crafts

Kallie Mabe, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show

Youth: Kaede Wolf

Adult: Patti Froneberger

Mature Texan: Majel Redick

Food Preservation

Youth: Rylie Carroll

Adult: Charlotte Wilson

Mature Texan: Sheila Funderburk, Charles Bryan (Reserve Best of Show)

Handiwork

Children: Rosia Childs

Youth: Kaede Wolf

Adult: Roelie Vellenga

Mature Texan: Joan Brennan

Holiday/Seasonal

Children: Kallie Mabe

Adult: Lisa Williamson

Mature Texan: Joan Brennan

Horticulture

Photography

Children: Riley Ford, Kallie Mabe (Reserve Best of Show)

Youth: Reese Pepys, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show

Adult: Krista Caldwell, Kim Beck (Reserve Best of Show)

Quilts

Woodworking

Children: Brantley Burnside

Youth: Serenity Giles

Adult: George Harder

Nursing Home Division

Contributed by Johanna Hicks, BS, M.Ed.