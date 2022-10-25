2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest results

2022 Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest Results

Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident! Below are the results of winners for Best of Show:

Art

  • Children: Charlie Maness
  • Youth: Ashlyn Perkey
  • Adult: Judy Hamm
  • Mature Texan: Brenda Hayes, Barbara Hall (Reserve Best of Show)

Bake Show

  • Children: Jolie McCoy, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show
  • Youth: Camilla Perez, Elijah Nguyen (Reserve Best of Show)
  • Adult: Kristen Applegate, Debbie Stribling (Reserve Best of Show)

Clothing

Creative Crafts

  • Kallie Mabe, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show
  • Youth: Kaede Wolf
  • Adult: Patti Froneberger
  • Mature Texan: Majel Redick

Food Preservation

  • Youth: Rylie Carroll
  • Adult: Charlotte Wilson
  • Mature Texan: Sheila Funderburk, Charles Bryan (Reserve Best of Show)

Handiwork

  • Children: Rosia Childs
  • Youth: Kaede Wolf
  • Adult: Roelie Vellenga
  • Mature Texan: Joan Brennan

Holiday/Seasonal

  • Children: Kallie Mabe
  • Adult: Lisa Williamson
  • Mature Texan: Joan Brennan

Horticulture

Photography

  • Children: Riley Ford, Kallie Mabe (Reserve Best of Show)
  • Youth: Reese Pepys, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show
  • Adult: Krista Caldwell, Kim Beck (Reserve Best of Show)

Quilts

Woodworking

  • Children: Brantley Burnside
  • Youth: Serenity Giles
  • Adult: George Harder

Nursing Home Division

Contributed by Johanna Hicks, BS, M.Ed.

