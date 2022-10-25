2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest results
2022 Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest Results
Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident! Below are the results of winners for Best of Show:
Art
- Children: Charlie Maness
- Youth: Ashlyn Perkey
- Adult: Judy Hamm
- Mature Texan: Brenda Hayes, Barbara Hall (Reserve Best of Show)
Bake Show
- Children: Jolie McCoy, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show
- Youth: Camilla Perez, Elijah Nguyen (Reserve Best of Show)
- Adult: Kristen Applegate, Debbie Stribling (Reserve Best of Show)
Clothing
Creative Crafts
- Kallie Mabe, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show
- Youth: Kaede Wolf
- Adult: Patti Froneberger
- Mature Texan: Majel Redick
Food Preservation
- Youth: Rylie Carroll
- Adult: Charlotte Wilson
- Mature Texan: Sheila Funderburk, Charles Bryan (Reserve Best of Show)
Handiwork
- Children: Rosia Childs
- Youth: Kaede Wolf
- Adult: Roelie Vellenga
- Mature Texan: Joan Brennan
Holiday/Seasonal
- Children: Kallie Mabe
- Adult: Lisa Williamson
- Mature Texan: Joan Brennan
Horticulture
Photography
- Children: Riley Ford, Kallie Mabe (Reserve Best of Show)
- Youth: Reese Pepys, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show
- Adult: Krista Caldwell, Kim Beck (Reserve Best of Show)
Quilts
Woodworking
- Children: Brantley Burnside
- Youth: Serenity Giles
- Adult: George Harder
Nursing Home Division
Contributed by Johanna Hicks, BS, M.Ed.