2022 Hoosier Hysteria gets boost with G Herbo concert

BLOOMINGTON — “Indiana basketball — excuse my language — is the shit.”

Start there. If there was one sentence to encapsulate Friday night. Yes, indeed, Mike Woodson said that.

It was just one part of Friday’s Hoosier Hysteria. There were many more.

A video of Snoop Dogg. Snoop Do-double-g.

Scott Dolson taking in a G Herbo performance.

Reggie Bush was there. As were Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn. They’re part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, which is in Bloomington for the IU-Michigan football game Saturday.

Oh yeah, and Urban Meyer was there too. He’s part of Big Noon Kickoff.

Indiana Women’s Coach Teri More rode in a car. Later, too, did Woodson.

All of this? It happened in one night.

Here’s the thing though. Hoosier Hysteria in 2022 was… fun. It was at times bizarre. But it was fun. And I’m not sure I could wholeheartedly say that in the past.

Admittedly, I might not have been to as many Hoosier Hysterias as some others. This was my fourth. Three of them were in-person. One was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During my freshman year, the fire alarm went off. But before this year, I haven’t really enjoyed the events. They have been fine.

Friday was different. It was wacky. It was memorable. It was fun.

Expectations, for both the men’s and women’s programs, are high Entering the season. Both coaches, it seems, aren’t shying away from them. “A Final Four,” Moren said when asked what’s next for her program. “And then we want one of those,” Moren said, pointing at the national championship banners. By the way, Moren was wearing a Tiawan Mullen jersey Friday night. Woodson, asked what’s next for IU men’s basketball, said “A Big Ten title and national title.”

IU basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis voted Big Ten preseason player of the year

The setup for the Introductions was cool. There was a stage at center court with fans surrounding it. Sophomore Tamar Bates came out for his intro with his just more than six-month-old daughter. She had headphones on and was dressed in Indiana’s colors. “She’s starting to sit up by herself,” Bates said at IU’s media day. “She’s even trying to crawl a little bit. So she’s doing great.”

Yasir Rosemond, one of IU’s two associate head coaches, came out for his intro carrying his two sons. They stood on the stage, rocking back in forth. CJ Gunn and Jordan Geronimo had remarkably good dancing performances. Woodson rode out in a car that said, “WE (heart) YOU COACH KNIGHT” on the back. On the front of the car, it said, “ANYWHERE ELSE IT’S JUST A GAME.”

There were other moments that were comical or intriguing or perhaps somewhere in between. During the skills contest, Grace Berger hit a half-court shot on the first try. Race Thompson did, too. At one point, freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino did the Griddy across the court. Another freshman Malik Reneau launched a football into the crowd, which, it’s worth noting, he seems to have a cannon. At one point, Woodson, talking about IU’s centerpiece said, “I love Trayce Jackson-Davis, I truly do.”

Later on, a video of Snoop Dogg showed up on the jumbotron, delivering a message. “IU, Let’s go,” he said to close out the video.

The dynamic for G Herbo’s performance was somewhat fascinating. If you told me two months ago I’d witness Scott Dolson at a G Herbo performance, I’m not sure I’d believe you. At some points, members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams were on stage with the rap star, rocking out.

I’d be remiss not to go into more depth about Woodson’s quote. Well, one of his many quotes. But this one was probably the best. Woodson was on stage, talking about why he originally committed to IU as a player and his time in college.

“Indiana basketball — excuse my language — is the shit,” Woodson says, a witty smile coming across his face.

It’s unknown whether the Hoosiers will live up to the lofty expectations this season. But I can tell you this.

In 2022, Hoosier Hysteria — excuse my language — was, well, you know…