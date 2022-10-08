2022 Hoosier Hysteria gets boost with G Herbo concert

BLOOMINGTON — “Indiana basketball — excuse my language — is the shit.”

Start there. If there was one sentence to encapsulate Friday night. Yes, indeed, Mike Woodson said that.

It was just one part of Friday’s Hoosier Hysteria. There were many more.

A video of Snoop Dogg. Snoop Do-double-g.

Tamar Bates, left, CJ Gunn, center, and Will Galloway, right, sing on stage as G Herbo performs during Hoosier Hysteria for the basketball programs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Scott Dolson taking in a G Herbo performance.

Reggie Bush was there. As were Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn. They’re part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, which is in Bloomington for the IU-Michigan football game Saturday.

Oh yeah, and Urban Meyer was there too. He’s part of Big Noon Kickoff.

Indiana Women’s Coach Teri More rode in a car. Later, too, did Woodson.

