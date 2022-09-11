2022 high school girls soccer season preview for SouthCoast

With veteran lineups, there are high hopes for some of the SouthCoast’s girls soccer teams this fall of conference titles and deep tournament runs while a few others are looking to rebuild.

Here’s a look at the area’s nine teams heading into 2022:

APPONEQUET

Head coach: Robin Ireland

Last year’s record: 15-3-1

Top returners: Abby Menendez, Sr., D; Morgan Pendergrace, Sr., F; Casey Radley, Jr., G; Jaida Belieau, Jr., M.

Key newcomers: Leah McGee, Fr., D; Cecilia Levrault, Fr., F.

Outlook: Even though the Lakers graduated South Coast Conference MVP Devin Sylvia, Ireland has high hopes for 2022 with the return of most of his lineup from last year’s team that finished second in the South Coast Conference and lost in the first round of the MIAA playoffs. “Losing only two games last year and that was a young team, I’m hoping to take another step forward this year,” he said. “The goal is always to win the conference. We have a talented, young Squad but we need to stay healthy.”

Bishop Stang's Bridget Markey takes the free kick.

BISHOP STANG

Head coach: Bobby Shields

Last year’s record: 10-5-4

Top returners: Taylor Oliveira, Sr., S; Bridget Markey, Sr., D; Sophie Caldwell, Sr., D; Kate Carreau, Sr., AM; Grace Geiger, Sr., AM; Khloe Miguel, Sr., D; Meg Pimental, So., G; Izzie Bromage, So., W; Elizabeth “Ellie” Jones, So., AM; Kendyll Riedl, Jr., D.

Key newcomers: Leah Butter, Jr., DM; Addison Dumont, So., S; Reese Dumont, Fr., S.

