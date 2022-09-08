2022 high school boys soccer season preview for SouthCoast

There’s a combination of experience and youth among SouthCoast’s boys soccer teams this fall.

Here’s a look at the area’s nine teams heading into 2022:

APPONEQUET

Head coach: Tom Couet

Last year’s record: 0-16-1

Top returners: Brian Penney, Sr., F; Dylan Barreira, Sr., MF; Justin Tavares, Sr., D; Alex El Ghadi, Sr., D; Josh Keller, Sr., D; Brian Emerson, Sr., G.

Key newcomers: Rowan Jensen, Fr., F.

Outlook: After a winless season a year ago, the Lakers are continuing to build back up their program. “We have a good young group,” said Couet. “We’ve got good numbers in the sophomore and freshman classes. We’re trying to rebuild.”

BISHOP STANG

Head coach: Nate Greene

Last year’s record: 13-7-0

Top returners: Carter Dennis, Sr., F; Nico Ferreira, Sr. F; Mason DeAlmeida, Sr., FB; John Brum, Sr., F; Chris Pacheco, Sr. G; Josh Roderiques, Jr., NF.

Key newcomers: Spencer Menard, Jr., MF; Marco DaCosta, Fr., MF; Dino Psichopaidas, Fr., MF.

Outlook: The Spartans have 12 experienced players back from last season, including eight starters. They have dangerous forwards who can score and will look to control the ball and put constant pressure on opposing defenses. With a good number of players back for their fourth varsity seasons, the Spartans have the potential to improve on last year’s winning record. Greene is eager to get the season going with a team he feels is the best he’s had in his five years at the helm.

DARTMOUTH

Head coach: Josh Silva

Last year’s record: 7-9-2

Top returners: Corey Melo, Sr. FB; Jonah Correia, Sr., FB; Matt Furtado, Sr., F; Avery Reid, Sr., MF; Nolan Dennehy, Sr., FB; Civen Shrestha, Sr., MF; Lucas Martinez, Jr., MF; Owen Carter, Jr. MF; Nicholas Silvia, So., MF; Niall Fogarty, So., MF/FB.

Key newcomers: Andrew Sousa, Jr., F.

Outlook: Dartmouth returns 10 experienced players from last season, including eight starters. It will be important for the team to take things one game at a time and continue to learn how to win together. There may be some early-season hiccups, but Silva has some talent to work with on both sides of the ball. Only seven freshmen tried out for the team and Sousa is a new face who will be in the mix for playing time as a striker on offense.

