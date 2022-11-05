2022 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts recipients named

Bernalillo artist Eva Enciñias among those honored.

From sculpture to saddles and santeros, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs and New Mexico Arts have recognized area artists for the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts.

Now in their 48th year, the Awards were created to celebrate the extensive role that artists and their work have played in New Mexico. This year’s recipients range from artists working traditional and contemporary forms, to an architect dedicated to preserving historic design perspectives, to arts supporters who ensure their communities have the places and spaces creative individuals need to thrive.

“New Mexico is proud to be the home of incredibly talented artists that bring our state’s unique culture to the rest of the world,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in a news release. “This year’s recipients are consummate professionals in their respective media, and I congratulate them on joining the Ranks of this esteemed group.”

The 2022 Awards recipients are:

• Julia M. Barello of Las Cruces, a nationally and internationally recognized visual artist, as well as past Academic Department Head and Regents Professor at New Mexico State University where she oversaw the design of Devasthali Hall, the new home of NMSU’s Department of Art and University Art Museum.

• Eva Enciñias of Bernalillo, who has devoted her life to building a home for flamenco in the US as the founding director of the National Institute of Flamenco, where she directs programming and teaches flamenco dance classes.

• Arthur López of Santa Fe, a contemporary wood Santero sculptor whose work pushes the boundaries of traditional Santero art. He has been exhibited internationally, including at KOHI-Kulturraum in Karlsruhe, Germany, and LAProjects in Landshut, Germany.

• Beverley Spears of Santa Fe, an architect with an abiding interest in the preservation and celebration of historic elements in design. Her award-winning firm specializes in sustainable commercial and residential design, urban design and historic preservation.

• Tom and Bev Taylor of Farmington, arts supporters who have committed their lives to making space and building communities for artists in Farmington, including renovation of the historic Lumber and Hardware building into a vibrant arts center as well as making several donations to buildings around Farmington .

• Rosemary Wilkie of Carlsbad, a Saddle Maker of 20 years who started her work through the New Mexico Arts Folk Arts Apprenticeship program, and who is determined to guide future generations of Saddle makers and help keep the great arts of the past alive.

• Angie Yazzie of Taos Pueblo, an award-winning micaceous clay Potter taught by her mother and grandmother, has work featured in the permanent collections of the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe, the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC, and others.

Recipients are recommended via a public nomination process before being reviewed by a selection committee of NMAC Commissioners and NMA staff.