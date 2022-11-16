2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores
Georgia is the Defending national champions, winning the College Football Playoff for the first time over No. 1 Alabama last season. The Bulldogs had previously made it to the CFP Championship once before, losing to the Crimson Tide to conclude the 2017 season.
As part of its CFP title defense, Georgia will look to claim just its second Southeastern Conference Championship in the last 17 years (2017).
Here is the complete 2022 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Location
|vs. No. 11 Oregon
|W, 49-3
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|3:30 p.m
|ABC
|Atlanta, Ga.
|vs. Samford
|W, 33-0
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|4 p.m
|SEC Network
|Athens, Ga.
|at South Carolina
|W, 48-7
|Saturday. Sept. 17
|Noon
|ESPN
|Columbia, SC
|vs. Kent State
|W, 39-22
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|Noon
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Athens, Ga.
|at Missouri
|W, 26-22
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|7:30 p.m
|SEC Network
|Columbia, Mo.
|vs. Auburn
|W, 42-10
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. Vanderbilt
|W, 55-0
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|3:30 p.m
|SEC Network
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. Florida
|W, 42-20
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|vs. Tennessee
|W, 27-13
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|at Mississippi State
|W, 45-19
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|7 p.m
|ESPN
|Starkville, Miss.
|at Kentucky
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|Lexington, Ky.
|vs. Georgia Tech
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|TBA
|TBA
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. LSU (SEC Championship)
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|4 p.m
|CBS
|Atlanta, Ga.
*All TBAs are as of Nov. 13 2022
SEC football standings
Latest college football rankings
2021 results
Georgia went 14-1 last season en route to their first CFP championship.
Here’s what happened in each of the Bulldogs’ games in 2021:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|SCORE
|Sept. 4
|7:30 p.m
|ABC
|vs. No. 3 Clemson
|Charlotte, NC
|W, 10-3
|Sept. 11
|3:30 p.m
|ESPN2
|vs. UAB
|Athens, GA
|W, 56-7
|Sept. 18
|7 p.m
|ESPN
|vs. South Carolina
|Athens, GA
|W, 40-13
|Sept. 25
|12 p.m
|SEC Network
|at Vanderbilt
|Nashville, TN
|W, 62-0
|October 2
|12 p.m
|ESPN
|vs. No. 8 Arkansas
|Athens, GA
|W, 37-0
|October 9
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|at No. 18 Auburn
|Auburn, AL
|W, 34-10
|October 16
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|vs. No. 11 Kentucky
|Athens, GA
|W, 30-13
|October 30
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|vs. Florida
|Jacksonville, FL
|W, 34-7
|Nov. 6
|12 p.m
|ESPN
|vs. Missouri
|Athens, GA
|W, 43-6
|Nov. 13
|3:30 p.m
|CBS
|at Tennessee
|Knoxville, TN
|W, 41-17
|Nov. 20
|12 p.m
|ESPN+/SECN+
|vs. Charleston Southern
|Athens, GA
|W, 56-7
|Nov. 27
|12 p.m
|ABC
|at Georgia Tech
|Atlanta, GA
|W, 45-0
|December 4
|4 p.m
|CBS
|vs. Alabama (SEC Championship)
|Atlanta, GA
|L, 41-24
|December 31
|7:30 p.m
|ESPN
|vs. No. 2 Michigan (CFP Orange Bowl)
|Miami, Fla.
|W, 34-11
|Jan. 10
|8 p.m
|ESPN
|vs. No. 1 Alabama (CFP National Championship)
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|W, 33-18
2022 College Football Playoff
The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era.
Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.
CFP Schedule
|ROUND
|GAME
|DATE
|LOCATION
|STADIUM
|Semifinals
|Peach Bowl
|December 31, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Semifinals
|Fiesta Bowl
|December 31, 2022
|Glendale, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|Championship
|CFP National Championship
|Jan. 9,
2023
|Inglewood, CA
|SoFi Stadium
The CFP national Championship will air on ESPN during primetime.
