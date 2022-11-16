2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Georgia is the Defending national champions, winning the College Football Playoff for the first time over No. 1 Alabama last season. The Bulldogs had previously made it to the CFP Championship once before, losing to the Crimson Tide to conclude the 2017 season.

As part of its CFP title defense, Georgia will look to claim just its second Southeastern Conference Championship in the last 17 years (2017).

Here is the complete 2022 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

Opponent Score Date Time (ET) TV Location vs. No. 11 Oregon W, 49-3 Saturday, Sept. 3 3:30 p.m ABC Atlanta, Ga. vs. Samford W, 33-0 Saturday, Sept. 10 4 p.m SEC Network Athens, Ga. at South Carolina W, 48-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 Noon ESPN Columbia, SC vs. Kent State W, 39-22 Saturday, Sept. 24 Noon SEC Network+/ESPN+ Athens, Ga. at Missouri W, 26-22 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m SEC Network Columbia, Mo. vs. Auburn W, 42-10 Saturday, Oct. 8 3:30 p.m CBS Athens, Ga. vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-0 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m SEC Network Athens, Ga. vs. Florida W, 42-20 Saturday, Oct. 29 3:30 p.m CBS Jacksonville, Fla. vs. Tennessee W, 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 5 3:30 p.m CBS Athens, Ga. at Mississippi State W, 45-19 Saturday, Nov. 12 7 p.m ESPN Starkville, Miss. at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m CBS Lexington, Ky. vs. Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 26 TBA TBA Athens, Ga. vs. LSU (SEC Championship) Saturday, Dec. 3 4 p.m CBS Atlanta, Ga.

2021 results

Georgia went 14-1 last season en route to their first CFP championship.

Here’s what happened in each of the Bulldogs’ games in 2021:

DATE TIME (ET) TV OPPONENT LOCATION SCORE Sept. 4 7:30 p.m ABC vs. No. 3 Clemson Charlotte, NC W, 10-3 Sept. 11 3:30 p.m ESPN2 vs. UAB Athens, GA W, 56-7 Sept. 18 7 p.m ESPN vs. South Carolina Athens, GA W, 40-13 Sept. 25 12 p.m SEC Network at Vanderbilt Nashville, TN W, 62-0 October 2 12 p.m ESPN vs. No. 8 Arkansas Athens, GA W, 37-0 October 9 3:30 p.m CBS at No. 18 Auburn Auburn, AL W, 34-10 October 16 3:30 p.m CBS vs. No. 11 Kentucky Athens, GA W, 30-13 October 30 3:30 p.m CBS vs. Florida Jacksonville, FL W, 34-7 Nov. 6 12 p.m ESPN vs. Missouri Athens, GA W, 43-6 Nov. 13 3:30 p.m CBS at Tennessee Knoxville, TN W, 41-17 Nov. 20 12 p.m ESPN+/SECN+ vs. Charleston Southern Athens, GA W, 56-7 Nov. 27 12 p.m ABC at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA W, 45-0 December 4 4 p.m CBS vs. Alabama (SEC Championship) Atlanta, GA L, 41-24 December 31 7:30 p.m ESPN vs. No. 2 Michigan (CFP Orange Bowl) Miami, Fla. W, 34-11 Jan. 10 8 p.m ESPN vs. No. 1 Alabama (CFP National Championship) Indianapolis, Ind. W, 33-18

2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era.

Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.

CFP Schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl December 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl December 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,

2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The CFP national Championship will air on ESPN during primetime.

