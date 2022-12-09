2022 Gazette Golf Player of the Year: Galen Fowles, Northampton

A pitching wedge Parallels a paint brush in Galen Fowles’ hands. The Northampton junior composes Masterpieces on his scorecard canvas. His artistry began as a two-year-old with plastic clubs in the basement.

Now he’s one of the state’s best. They placed second at the Division 1 Western Massachusetts Championships and led the Blue Devils to a runner-up finish, then tied for 12th at the state championships.

“I got hooked by the game and all of the creativity you need to express, all the different shots you have to hit,” said Fowles, the Daily Hampshire Gazette Boys Golf Player of the year. “The variability of the sport compared to others really drew me in at a young age and the ability to express the creative part of my mind draws me back to the sport time and time again. It keeps me going.”

Both his parents played and introduced him at that early age. Fowles began competing in tournaments not long after. He appeared at the US Kids Golf World Championship a decade ago and played in the PGA Junior League Championship as a seventh grader. His exploits, and those of his similarly talented younger brother Riley, reached Northampton Coach Michael Chapdelaine at a bar mitzvah before Galen – a year older – joined the Blue Devils.

“We were looking forward to having him come on board because we haven’t had any players of that caliber in the program during my time,” Chapdelaine said. “I was really excited when I got to meet him. He was so motivated and so excited to be part of the team. Individually he’s been competing for a long time. Now he’s going to be part of a team. I think he really embraced that and was excited for the opportunity to be part of the team.”

Fowles impacted practices and matches with his work ethic. They played at the No. 1 position as a freshman and hasn’t left it since.

“His work ethic is unparalleled to anything I’ve seen in my time coaching,” Chapdelaine said. “They set the bar really high. To see his teammates try to elevate themselves it’s a special kind of thing.”

His own bar is higher than anyone could set for him. Fowles wants to play golf professionally one day and has his sights set on a Collegiate golf career when he finishes at Northampton. He’s competed in US Open local Qualifying as a teenager.

“He’s probably Harder on himself than anyone else. He really takes it seriously. This is his passion. He wants to pursue golf as far as he can take it,” Chapdelaine said. “He wants to improve, and he just keeps getting better. He’s such a competitor.”

Fowles’ creative mind separates him from the average high school golfer and even the good one. He manages courses expertly, considering every factor that can affect the flight and path of his ball.

“There’s so many different variables and things he’s considering. It’s well beyond his years to be able to do that,” Chapdelaine said. “He’ll have a bad hole. Something will go wrong. The next tee box, it’s just reset.”

Against Belchertown in the last match of the regular season, Fowles recorded an eight on the first hole after bombing his tee shot out of bounds. He birdied two of his next three holes and finished the nine-hole round with a 38 to help the Blue Devils end the Orioles’ undefeated season and clinch a share of the league title.

“He’s got the ability to know that’s over with. It’s time to move forward and finish strong. You can’t teach that,” Chapdelaine said. “It’s an amazing ability to put the bad, unfortunate stuff away and continue on.”

He owes some of it to playing with his younger brother Reilly for the past two years. They see the game differently but understand each other so well that they’re each other’s caddies in the top foursome.

“You see some really high level conversations going on between the two of them. They’re analyzing their games, they’re talking about their approaches. They feed off one another and they’re very positive,” Chapdelaine said. “I think there’s a little friendly competition, brotherly competition. But it’s a really healthy one. They come from two different schools of thought.”

Galen is all about golf — serious, super focused. Reilly swims and plays tennis, regularly wearing a smile even after a bad shot. That balance brings out the best from both.

“He has such a positive influence on my personality on the course and the way I play as well,” Galen said. “When I’m playing and I get a little frustrated, I’ve noticed that he reacts to that, and it makes me want to calm myself down and get into a better headspace. Him being there helps me have a presence of mind that’s more than what I would have when I was just playing by myself.”

Having someone constantly pushing for medalist honors that you share a dinner table with doesn’t hurt, either. The Fowles will play games within the game with each other to hone specific skills or push each other.

“We’ve always been close, much more than other siblings I’ve met before. People always ask us if we’re competitive. We are, but it’s really in a positive, lifting each other up kind of way,” Galen said. “We both want each other to be better.”

They were at their best playing together during the PVIAC Invitational Two-Ball this fall. The Fowles torched Chicopee Country Club for a 5-under 66 to win the title together. Galen hadn’t played with his brother at an event like that for four years because of their age difference.

“To have that come full circle so we can play together in high school, it’s amazing. We know our games really well. We know how to strategize our way around a team tournament,” Galen said. “It’s one of my better memories from this year, for sure, being able to play that with him.”

They’ll both be back next year. Galen has one more year, while Reilly was just a sophomore. All six of Northampton’s state tournament participants will return.

“They really look up to both of the Fowles boys. Galen sets the tone. He’s really developed into a really efficient and effective leader,” Chapdelaine said. “Everyone drives to be a little bit better of a player, and that’s being around him.”

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Bennett Allenjunior, South Hadley

Riley Breensenior, Belchertown

Ryan Cellofreshman, Frontier

Austin Derensenior, South Hadley

Galen Fowlesjunior, Northampton

Reilly Fowlessophomore, Northampton

Piet Hartmansenior, Amherst

Jack Mattison-Gulottajunior, Northampton

Michael Murrayfreshman, Belchertown

Henry Poissantjunior, Belchertown

Brady Perkinssenior, Belchertown

Levi Zielinskisenior, Hampshire

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Taylor Barrysenior, Hopkins Academy

Jack Carpentersophomore, Northampton

Chistian CiolkosJunior, Hopkins Academy

Alex Gochinskisenior, Frontier

Nate Hawkinssenior, Amherst

Tanner Kmetzeighth grader, Easthampton

Nick Hartleysenior, South Hadley

Tyler McDonaldjunior, Belchertown

Pryden Messierfreshman, Hampshire

Ben O’Connorjunior, Northampton

Cal Orzechjunior, Belchertown

Ben Scottfreshman, Amherst

John Violajunior, South Hadley