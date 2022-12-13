2022 Gazette Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Lauren Marjanski, South Hadley
For Lauren Marjanski, soccer has always been a family affair. Her older sisters, Lindsay and Paige, played the sport before her, and she grew up kicking the ball around with them. Her father, Rich, coaches the South Hadley girls soccer team, and when she was a wide-eyed eighth grader, Marjanski watched all three of them win the Tigers’ first state title in program history in 2019.
It’s a lot of pressure to put on Lauren, the youngest of the three sisters. But Marjanski has never been one to back down from a challenge, and that passion and skill for the game led her to being selected as the Daily Hampshire Gazette’s Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.
“She has a little edge to herself when she gets on the soccer field. She doesn’t really back down from anybody, especially if they’re older,” Rich Marjanski said. “Her soccer IQ is probably – compared to my other daughters – very elevated. She’s very smart on when you use your speed and when to slow it down.”
Marjanski had the junior season of a lifetime for South Hadley. The Captain finished her year with a whopping 36 goals, nearly half of the Tigers’ 75 total goals, and added 12 assists for good measure. It never mattered what teams threw at Marjanski, whether she was double or triple teamed – she always found a way to score or send a perfectly-placed ball to one of her teammates.
“I feel like I definitely exceeded (my goals). Coming off of the past two years, I just wanted to kind of get better each year and (it) definitely went a lot better than I expected,” Lauren Marjanski said. “I was very proud of myself.”
Exceeding expectations is a bit of an understatement. After putting up 48 points and propelling her team to a Western Mass. Class B title and a quarterfinal appearance in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament, Marjanski was named to a number of postseason Honor rolls – she was one of four South Hadley players chosen for the PVIAC All-League team, was one of three Tigers to earn All-State honors, and was one of just three girls soccer players from all of Western Mass. to earn the Distinguished title of All-New England.
“(Her play) was actually off the charts. It’s one of those years, and we talked after the season about how much she was a leader on the field but talk about big games – when you’re going against Belchertown twice and they have D-2, D-1 center backs.. .and she rattles a hat Tricks off of that team… she steps up in big games,” Rich Marjanski said. “She knows when to turn it on.”
The junior wasn’t just the team’s leader on the field, she was also one of the captains this year as well. It was a new role, but one she excelled in.
“It’s definitely a big adjustment from last year, being on the Younger side of the team and now being not only on the older side, but also captain, I had to fill those shoes and be a leader on the team and help everyone out when they needed it,” she said. “I just especially love spending time with my friends and all the connections and bonds I make.”
One of those connections is with her father, who’s played the role of both Coach and dad for all three of her high school seasons. It’s worked out for both of them, but they’ve been very careful to keep their ‘work’ and home lives separate.
“We kind of leave the father thing at home when we’re on the soccer field. When we get home, I tend to leave it to her mother to discuss any kind of soccer stuff. I pretty much try not to talk soccer when we’re at home and it works out pretty well,” Rich Marjanski said. “I’m pretty good at demanding things on the soccer field for all of them, but when we get home it’s pretty much like, ‘How was your day at school’ and stuff like that. We just talk about different things.”
Marjanski still has one more year to wreak havoc on the field for South Hadley before she turns her attention to college soccer, a dream she hopes to pursue just like her two older sisters. But while she’ll be following in their footsteps, she’ll inevitably put her own Flair on it – it’s what she’s always done.
Maria Belfakihsenior, Easthampton
Maisie Bowlerjunior, Hampshire
Mia Corishsophomore, Belchertown
Ashley Cunninghamsenior, Belchertown
Ella Forestsenior, Hampshire
Caitlin Gravessophomore, Smith Academy
Madeline Hockmansophomore, Amherst
Ella Lalibertesenior, Granby
Madysen LePagejunior, Belchertown
Kacie Levraultsenior, South Hadley
Lauren Marjanskijunior, South Hadley
Kate McArdle, sophomore, South Hadley
Abby McClaflinsenior, Easthampton
Aida Namesenior, Belchertown
Gianna Roy, junior, South Hadley
Emma Sanfordsenior, South Hadley
Caitlin Willardsophomore, Smith Voc
Ivorie Arguinjunior, Amherst
Jordyn Balintsophomore, South Hadley
Meghan Belljunior, Smith Academy
Tessa Boisvertjunior, Smith Voc
Hannah Burkesenior, Hampshire
Chloe Denhartsenior, Northampton
Maeve Dohertyjunior, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion
Kasey Earlesenior, Hopkins
Madelyn Faganfreshman, Frontier
Ana Growhoskijunior, Easthampton
Eleanor Jacobysenior, Amherst
Moriah Luetjensophomore, Amherst
Gwen Marionfreshman, South Hadley
Emma Moynihan, junior, Smith Academy
Parker Pallantesenior, Hampshire
Emily Pausesenior, Smith Voc
Desirae Redfernsenior, Easthampton
Makena Rogalskijunior, Hampshire
Rylee Suchenicz, senior, South Hadley
Maya Telliersophomore, Belchertown
Addie Barrsophomore, Easthampton
Alexi Bonenfantjunior, Gateway
Sadie Cyrsophomore, Hopkins
Raegan Delislesophomore, Easthampton
Allison Fleuryfreshman, South Hadley
Sophie Highamsenior, Amherst
Abigail Madrujunior, Gateway
Addison Miklasiewiczeighth grade, Hampshire
Jaylene Moquinjunior, Holyoke
Anna Puttickjunior, Hampshire
Brianna Ribeirosophomore, Belchertown
Brianna Romaniaksenior, Belchertown
Anna Sakaskejunior, Gateway
Carolynnn Skubiszewskisenior, Northampton
Haley Springmansenior, Smith Academy
Maddie Soderbaumsophomore, South Hadley
Kaiya Thomas Riverasenior, Holyoke
Katherine Valleesenior, Granby
Lila Watkinsfreshman, Hampshire
