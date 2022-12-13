2022 Gazette Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Lauren Marjanski, South Hadley

For Lauren Marjanski, soccer has always been a family affair. Her older sisters, Lindsay and Paige, played the sport before her, and she grew up kicking the ball around with them. Her father, Rich, coaches the South Hadley girls soccer team, and when she was a wide-eyed eighth grader, Marjanski watched all three of them win the Tigers’ first state title in program history in 2019.

It’s a lot of pressure to put on Lauren, the youngest of the three sisters. But Marjanski has never been one to back down from a challenge, and that passion and skill for the game led her to being selected as the Daily Hampshire Gazette’s Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.

“She has a little edge to herself when she gets on the soccer field. She doesn’t really back down from anybody, especially if they’re older,” Rich Marjanski said. “Her soccer IQ is probably – compared to my other daughters – very elevated. She’s very smart on when you use your speed and when to slow it down.”

Marjanski had the junior season of a lifetime for South Hadley. The Captain finished her year with a whopping 36 goals, nearly half of the Tigers’ 75 total goals, and added 12 assists for good measure. It never mattered what teams threw at Marjanski, whether she was double or triple teamed – she always found a way to score or send a perfectly-placed ball to one of her teammates.

“I feel like I definitely exceeded (my goals). Coming off of the past two years, I just wanted to kind of get better each year and (it) definitely went a lot better than I expected,” Lauren Marjanski said. “I was very proud of myself.”

Exceeding expectations is a bit of an understatement. After putting up 48 points and propelling her team to a Western Mass. Class B title and a quarterfinal appearance in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament, Marjanski was named to a number of postseason Honor rolls – she was one of four South Hadley players chosen for the PVIAC All-League team, was one of three Tigers to earn All-State honors, and was one of just three girls soccer players from all of Western Mass. to earn the Distinguished title of All-New England.

“(Her play) was actually off the charts. It’s one of those years, and we talked after the season about how much she was a leader on the field but talk about big games – when you’re going against Belchertown twice and they have D-2, D-1 center backs.. .and she rattles a hat Tricks off of that team… she steps up in big games,” Rich Marjanski said. “She knows when to turn it on.”

The junior wasn’t just the team’s leader on the field, she was also one of the captains this year as well. It was a new role, but one she excelled in.

“It’s definitely a big adjustment from last year, being on the Younger side of the team and now being not only on the older side, but also captain, I had to fill those shoes and be a leader on the team and help everyone out when they needed it,” she said. “I just especially love spending time with my friends and all the connections and bonds I make.”

One of those connections is with her father, who’s played the role of both Coach and dad for all three of her high school seasons. It’s worked out for both of them, but they’ve been very careful to keep their ‘work’ and home lives separate.

“We kind of leave the father thing at home when we’re on the soccer field. When we get home, I tend to leave it to her mother to discuss any kind of soccer stuff. I pretty much try not to talk soccer when we’re at home and it works out pretty well,” Rich Marjanski said. “I’m pretty good at demanding things on the soccer field for all of them, but when we get home it’s pretty much like, ‘How was your day at school’ and stuff like that. We just talk about different things.”

Marjanski still has one more year to wreak havoc on the field for South Hadley before she turns her attention to college soccer, a dream she hopes to pursue just like her two older sisters. But while she’ll be following in their footsteps, she’ll inevitably put her own Flair on it – it’s what she’s always done.

FIRST TEAM

Maria Belfakihsenior, Easthampton

Maisie Bowlerjunior, Hampshire

Mia Corishsophomore, Belchertown

Ashley Cunninghamsenior, Belchertown

Ella Forestsenior, Hampshire

Caitlin Gravessophomore, Smith Academy

Madeline Hockmansophomore, Amherst

Ella Lalibertesenior, Granby

Madysen LePagejunior, Belchertown

Kacie Levraultsenior, South Hadley

Lauren Marjanskijunior, South Hadley

Kate McArdle, sophomore, South Hadley

Abby McClaflinsenior, Easthampton

Aida Namesenior, Belchertown

Gianna Roy, junior, South Hadley

Emma Sanfordsenior, South Hadley

Caitlin Willardsophomore, Smith Voc

SECOND TEAM

Ivorie Arguinjunior, Amherst

Jordyn Balintsophomore, South Hadley

Meghan Belljunior, Smith Academy

Tessa Boisvertjunior, Smith Voc

Hannah Burkesenior, Hampshire

Chloe Denhartsenior, Northampton

Maeve Dohertyjunior, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion

Kasey Earlesenior, Hopkins

Madelyn Faganfreshman, Frontier

Ana Growhoskijunior, Easthampton

Eleanor Jacobysenior, Amherst

Moriah Luetjensophomore, Amherst

Gwen Marionfreshman, South Hadley

Emma Moynihan, junior, Smith Academy

Parker Pallantesenior, Hampshire

Emily Pausesenior, Smith Voc

Desirae Redfernsenior, Easthampton

Makena Rogalskijunior, Hampshire

Rylee Suchenicz, senior, South Hadley

Maya Telliersophomore, Belchertown

HONORABLE MENTION

Addie Barrsophomore, Easthampton

Alexi Bonenfantjunior, Gateway

Sadie Cyrsophomore, Hopkins

Raegan Delislesophomore, Easthampton

Allison Fleuryfreshman, South Hadley

Sophie Highamsenior, Amherst

Abigail Madrujunior, Gateway

Addison Miklasiewiczeighth grade, Hampshire

Jaylene Moquinjunior, Holyoke

Anna Puttickjunior, Hampshire

Brianna Ribeirosophomore, Belchertown

Brianna Romaniaksenior, Belchertown

Anna Sakaskejunior, Gateway

Carolynnn Skubiszewskisenior, Northampton

Haley Springmansenior, Smith Academy

Maddie Soderbaumsophomore, South Hadley

Kaiya Thomas Riverasenior, Holyoke

Katherine Valleesenior, Granby

Lila Watkinsfreshman, Hampshire