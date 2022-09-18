2022 Fortinet Championship tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 Fortinet Championship comes to and ends on Sunday, September 18, with the final round at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.
Featured grouping for Fortinet Round 4
On Saturday at the Fortinet, the two players who started the day tied for the lead, Defending Champion Max Homa and Danny Willett, failed to improve their scores, finishing with matching even-par 72s to remain at 12 under.
But 33-year-old Justin Lower had no such issues. Lower made five birdies against two bogeys to shoot 69 in the third round, moving his total score to 13 under and giving him a one-shot lead over his veteran competitors.
Unlike most final rounds on Tour, this Sunday players will use split tees and play in groupings. As a result, Lower, Homa and Willett will play the final round together, teeing off in the final pairing at 1:12 pm ET.
2022 Fortinet Championship Round 4 tee times (All times ET)
Make No. 1
11:00 am – Aaron Baddeley, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim
11:11am – Ben Taylor, Scott Harrington, Ben Martin
11:22 am – Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat, Will Gordon
11:33 am – Wyndham Clark, Jimmy Walker, Vincent Norrman
11:44 am – Brandon Hagy, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy
11:55am – Tom Hoge, SH Kim, Taylor Moore
12:06 pm – Mackenzie Hughes, Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett
12:17 pm – Brian Stuard, Nick Taylor, Chris Kirk
12:28 pm – Rickie Fowler, Zac Blair, Zecheng Dou
12:39 pm – Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman, Sahith Theegala
12:50 pm – Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Harrison Endycott
1:01 pm – Byeong Hun An, Davis Thompson, Paul Haley II
1:12 pm – Justin Lower, Max Homa, Danny Willett
Make No. 10
11:00 am – Russell Knox, Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley
11:11 am – Alex Noren, Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup
11:22 am – Taylor Montgomery, Matthias Schwab, Brandt Snedeker
11:33 am – Kevin Streelman, James Hahn, Robby Shelton
11:44 am – Harris English, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Hardy
11:55 am – Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Stephan Jaeger
12:06 pm – JJ Spaun, Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett
12:17pm – Nick Watney, Matt Wallace, Chris Stroud
12:28 pm – Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman
12:39 pm – Andrew Putnam, Cameron Percy, Gary Woodland
12:50 pm – Michael Thompson, Hideki Matsuyama
1:01 pm – Lucas Glover, CT Pan
