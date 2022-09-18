2022 Fortinet Championship tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday

Max Homa is one behind with one round to play in his title defense at the Fortinet Championship. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The 2022 Fortinet Championship comes to and ends on Sunday, September 18, with the final round at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

Featured grouping for Fortinet Round 4

On Saturday at the Fortinet, the two players who started the day tied for the lead, Defending Champion Max Homa and Danny Willett, failed to improve their scores, finishing with matching even-par 72s to remain at 12 under.

But 33-year-old Justin Lower had no such issues. Lower made five birdies against two bogeys to shoot 69 in the third round, moving his total score to 13 under and giving him a one-shot lead over his veteran competitors.

Unlike most final rounds on Tour, this Sunday players will use split tees and play in groupings. As a result, Lower, Homa and Willett will play the final round together, teeing off in the final pairing at 1:12 pm ET.

You can stream Sunday’s round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ or watch the telecast on Golf Channel.

Browse the complete final-round tee times for the 2022 Fortinet Championship below.

2022 Fortinet Championship Round 4 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

11:00 am – Aaron Baddeley, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim

11:11am – Ben Taylor, Scott Harrington, Ben Martin

11:22 am – Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat, Will Gordon

11:33 am – Wyndham Clark, Jimmy Walker, Vincent Norrman

11:44 am – Brandon Hagy, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy

11:55am – Tom Hoge, SH Kim, Taylor Moore

12:06 pm – Mackenzie Hughes, Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett

12:17 pm – Brian Stuard, Nick Taylor, Chris Kirk

12:28 pm – Rickie Fowler, Zac Blair, Zecheng Dou

12:39 pm – Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman, Sahith Theegala

12:50 pm – Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Harrison Endycott

1:01 pm – Byeong Hun An, Davis Thompson, Paul Haley II

1:12 pm – Justin Lower, Max Homa, Danny Willett

Make No. 10

11:00 am – Russell Knox, Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley

11:11 am – Alex Noren, Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup

11:22 am – Taylor Montgomery, Matthias Schwab, Brandt Snedeker

11:33 am – Kevin Streelman, James Hahn, Robby Shelton

11:44 am – Harris English, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Hardy

11:55 am – Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Stephan Jaeger

12:06 pm – JJ Spaun, Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett

12:17pm – Nick Watney, Matt Wallace, Chris Stroud

12:28 pm – Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

12:39 pm – Andrew Putnam, Cameron Percy, Gary Woodland

12:50 pm – Michael Thompson, Hideki Matsuyama

1:01 pm – Lucas Glover, CT Pan

