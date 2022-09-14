2022 Football Season Preview – Brown University Athletics

In a stark contrast to last season, when Brown returned just one player who had caught a touchdown pass from 2019, the Bears return 13 of the 18 players who caught a pass last season.

Junior Graham Walker and senior Wes Rockett – both All-Ivy selections – tied for fourth in the Ivy League with 664 receiving yards. Rockett boasted a league-leading eight touchdown receptions last season, while Hayes Sutton was second with seven touchdown catches, and Walker ranked third in the Ivy with six.

“They have a lot of experience in the system,” Perry said. “They have a lot of depth and everybody’s getting better. We’ll play six or seven wideouts in a game, so the competition for a spot in that group is high, but you look at Graham, Wes and Hayes, they’ve gotten much better because they are getting pushed from below. It’s a very strong group.”

Also returning at wideout are Seniors Allan Houston III and Zachary Targoff. Houston has opened a lot of eyes in camp this summer according to Perry, and looks to play an ever-growing role in the offense after ranking fifth on the team with 20 receptions in 2021. Targoff averaged nearly 12 yards per reception last season, and had one touchdown. Junior Mark Mahoney and sophomore Samuel Baddoo also look to play a significant role in the receiving core this season.