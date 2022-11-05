2022 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) –

The 2022 high school football regular season has officially come to an end in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Five teams are still alive in their respective playoffs, and a few teams’ regular seasons came to an end on Friday.

The Parkersburg South Patriots now wait to see if they are the top seed in Class AAA, after going on the road and defeating eighth ranked Princeton 49-41.

The Parkersburg Big Reds season comes to an end, after falling to the hands of the Applemen of Musselman 69-27.

The St. Marys Blue Devils dropped a road game to the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights 24-7.

In the Ohio Division VI playoffs, the Fort Frye Cadets advanced to the regional semi-finals, as they took down Shenandoah 71-20. They will take on Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant in the regional semi’s.

In the Ohio Division VII playoffs, the Waterford Wildcats took down the Eastern Eagles 34-7. They advanced to their regional semi-finals against top-seeded Newark Catholic.

Wirt County finishes the season 6-4 after defeating Sherman 48-0 on senior night.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs are 8-2 heading into the playoffs, as they shut out Tygarts Valley 57-0.

