2022 FIFA World Cup Futures picks, groups, odds: Soccer expert reveals best bets, USMNT predictions for Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just days away and the world’s top players have descended upon the host country Qatar. But many of the all-time greats are likely making their last World Cup Appearances including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Ronaldo and Messi will be 41 and 39, respectively, by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around, making it unlikely they’ll suit up. Meanwhile, Neymar is just 30 but has already said he doesn’t know if he’ll play in another World Cup after Qatar 2022. Others like Luka Modric, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski are also on the back-ends of their careers, likely making the 2022 World Cup their swan songs.

Neymar's Brazilian side is the +400 favorite, with Messi's Argentina is the +550 second-favorite per Caesars Sportsbook. Other notables in the 2022 World Cup odds include France (+650), England (+750), USA (+10000) and Mexico (+10000).

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is Backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. In the same group with England, Wales and Iran, the US roster stacks up nicely with the others in regards to the level of competition the players have faced. Thirteen members of the USMNT currently play club ball in one of the Big 5 European Leagues which is as many as Wales and Iran have combined.

The strength of the US team may be up front where it has a star in Christian Pulisic and quality depth both beside and behind him. 22-year-old Josh Sargent leads the EFL Championship with nine goals, while Haji Wright Ranks second in the Turkish Super Lig in scoring. The top American scorer in MLS, Jesus Ferreirashould operate as a super sub and has tallied five international goals already in 2022.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

U.S.

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic