2022 FIFA World Cup Futures odds, picks, groups: Soccer expert reveals best bets, USMNT predictions for Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins later this month as host nation Qatar will kick off the tournament on Nov. 20 against Ecuador. Qatar has never made an appearance in the World Cup, so it is a heavy underdog to advance out of the 2022 World Cup group stage. Brazil is currently listed as the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2022 World Cup odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Brazilians have racked up five World Cup titles, the most of any nation, along with two other trips to the final.

Brazil went undefeated in its 17 Qualifying matches and has only suffered one loss since the end of 2019. Should you be Backing the favorites at short odds with your 2022 World Cup bets? Or should you back another favorite like France (6-1), Argentina (13-2), England (7-1) or Spain (8-1)? Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine’s soccer Insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer Picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is Backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. England is a heavy favorite to win the group, but the United States have an excellent shot to advance over Wales and Iran. The Iranians aren’t expected to have enough Talent to compete with the other teams in the group, leaving Wales as the only real competition for the USA to advance out of Group B.

The Americans have a ton of youth and talent coming into this World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018. Wales has some top-shelf players of its own, but its superstars are dealing with some fitness concerns. The USMNT have more depth and balance than Wales, which is what will ultimately propel them to the knockout stage.

“Wales undoubtedly has some talented individuals within its ranks, but there are concerns over the fitness of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey,” Green told SportsLine. “The USMNT has a Younger and more energetic team, and far better Squad depth. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennieBrendan Aaronson and Giovanni Reyna could fire the team into the knockout stage at Wales’ expense.”

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

U.S.

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic