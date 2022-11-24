2022 FCS football championship: Playoff schedule date, time, results how to watch

INDIANAPOLIS —The field of 24 teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee.

South Dakota State (10-1), winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, earned the top seed in their 11th consecutive appearance in the championship. The Jackrabbits went undefeated against FCS competition defeating all 10 opponents on their schedule.

Sacramento State (11-0) is the number two seed earning the automatic Qualifying berth from the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are making their third overall appearance after going undefeated in their conference for the second year in a row.

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Automatic Qualifiers CONFERENCE TEAM RESIDENCE/WAC Eastern Ky. Big Sky Sacramento St. Big South Gardner-Webb Colonial William & Mary Missouri Valley South Dakota St. Northeast Saint Francis (PA) Ohio Valley Southeast Mo. St. Patriot Holy Cross Pioneer Davidson Southern Samford Southland Southeastern La.

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship At-Large Selections TEAM CONFERENCE 2022 RECORD Delaware Colonial 7-4 Elon Colonial 8-3 Fordham Patriot 9-2 Furman Southern 9-2 Idaho Big Sky 7-4 Montana Big Sky 7-4 Montana St. Big Sky 10-1 New Hampshire Colonial 8-3 North Dakota MVFC 7-4 North Dakota St. MVFC 9-2 Richmond Colonial 8-3 UIW Southland 10-1 Weber St. Big Sky 9-2

Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2022 Championship will be updated at www.NCAA.com/fcs. All rounds of the FCS Playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, November 26 and concluding with the national Championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, January 8 at 2 pm (ET) is ABC.

