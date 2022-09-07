2022 Fall Arts Calendar – Charleston City Paper

The summer months have gone to bed and Charleston’s performing arts scene wakes up from its hibernation. The fall arts season is upon us. From dance and theater to visual art, each of Charleston’s producing organizations has a slate of great offerings coming up. And this year, several organizations are bringing new experiences to local audiences.

THEATER

Charleston Opera Theater will present its rendition of Don Giovanni October 20 and 22, marking the first time in decades a Charleston-based company will produce a professional opera.

Charleston Opera Theater will also offer free events in October to connect with the community and the production, including a panel discussion with the Charleston Library Society about Don Giovanni and a Festival de Don Giovanni in Collaboration with the Charleston Hispanic Association and Latin Groove Productions.

PURE Theatre is celebrating its 20th season this year, and is doubling down on the things that have set it apart: exciting new plays, some straight from Broadway, some world premieres. This October, PURE will stage Lynn Nottage’s hit Broadway Comedy Clyde’s.

Charleston Stage is in the middle of a transition, as Marybeth Clark begins the process of taking over artistic director duties from company founder Julian Wiles. Wiles will see this season out, which includes great shows like The Play That Goes Wrong (through Sept. 25), The Addams Family musical, opening Oct. 19 and two holiday shows in December: A Christmas Carol and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Charleston Stage is also offering its fall education classes at the West Ashley Theater Center.

