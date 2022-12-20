2022 Fall All-Met: Volleyball first team, second team, Honorable mention

Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for volleyball: Emerson Sellman, OH, Jr., Holy Cross The Ohio State commit used what she learned playing with USA Volleyball’s under-19 training team to lead the Tartans to a regular season finish atop the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference before a loss in the conference championship. Sellman accounted for more than half of her team’s offense throughout the season and was the go-to player to put the ball down.

Sydney Bryant, OH, Sr., Flint Hill

A dominant six-rotation player, Bryant led the undefeated Huskies in kills and will continue her volleyball career at the University of Maryland.

Erin Debiec, S, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Debiec led the WCAC in assists, reaching 1,000 for her career this season while helping her team to a conference title.

Haley Gill, L, Sr., Dominion

The Titans’ Captain had 1,037 digs over the past two years and led Virginia in digs (564), aces (66) and assists (84) as a senior. Gill will continue her volleyball career at College of the Holy Cross.

Evie Huang, L, Fr., Flint Hill

In her first season with the Huskies, Huang recorded 463 digs to set up Flint Hill’s offense for plenty of kills.

Brielle Kemavor, MB, Sr., Colgan

The 6-foot-5 Brigham Young University commit was dominant in the middle all four years at Colgan, leading the Sharks to a Virginia Class 6 state championship last year and a runner-up finish this year.

Grace Maria, OH, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

As the only senior on the Knights’ squad, the Connecticut commit guided her team to its second-consecutive WCAC title with her Offensive firepower.

Pamela McCune, MB, Sr., St. John’s

An explosive and dominant blocker, the Iowa State commit helped the Cadets to an appearance in the DC State Athletic Association final.

Milan Rex, OH, Sr., Alexandria City

Unstoppable from the front and back rows, the University of California-Santa Barbara commit recorded 610 kills to lead her team to its second Virginia Class 6 championship. She is Nominated for Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Brandon Wiest, Georgetown Day School

In six years as head coach, Wiest has taken the Grasshoppers from the lower division in the Independent School League to the ISL AA final two years in a row. Wiest capped off this season by guiding Georgetown Day to its first DCSAA title, putting GDS (22-3) on the map as a volleyball powerhouse.

Jada Aksu, OPP, So., Georgetown Day School

Casey Bradley, L/DS, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Jessica Chen, L, Jr., Wootton

Taylor Johnson, DS/OH, Jr., Arundel

Ryla Jones, MB, Jr., Flint Hill

Mickey Murray, OH/DS, Jr., Flint Hill

Madeline Stewart, S, Sr., Broadneck

Chloe Wilmot, S, Sr., Alexandria City

Gabby Allen, DS/L, Sr., Reservoir

Abena Asomani-Martin, OH, Jr., Oxon Hill

Madison Bowser, MB, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Reese Courtney, S, Jr., Northern

Ema Djordjevic, S/OH/OPP, So., Richard Montgomery

Alexis Ewing, OH, So., Bullis

Maria Filippova, OH, Sr., Northwest

EllaMae Fitzgerald, OH, Sr., Episcopal

Gillian Gessert, S, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Mailinh Godschall, OH, Jr., Centennial

Emily Gustie, OH/DS, Sr., Crofton

Safi Hampton, OH, Sr., Hammond

Arleigh Hanson, S, Sr., West Potomac

Chloe Hokenson, S/OPP, Jr., Langley

Aaliyah Howell, OH, Jr., Georgetown Day School

Kristen Jennings, OH, Sr., Magruder

Vivian Liquorie, S, Sr., Churchill

Wendy Liu, MH/OPP, Sr., Walter Johnson

Lameen “Mimi” Mambu, OH, So., Chantilly

Charly Manley, S/OPP, Sr., Douglass

Daniella Oyekola, OPP, Jr., Wootton

Sydney Pham, L/DS, Jr., Madison

Kiylah Presley, MB, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Zana Royster, L, So., Alexandria City

Jaylyn Simon, S, Jr., Holy Cross

Lauren Smith, OH, Jr., Wootton

Payton Swinton, OPP, Jr., Arundel

Luna Wang, OH, Sr., Churchill

Amy Wood, OH, Sr., Loudoun Valley