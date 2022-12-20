2022 Fall All-Met: Volleyball first team, second team, Honorable mention
Sydney Bryant, OH, Sr., Flint Hill
A dominant six-rotation player, Bryant led the undefeated Huskies in kills and will continue her volleyball career at the University of Maryland.
Erin Debiec, S, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Debiec led the WCAC in assists, reaching 1,000 for her career this season while helping her team to a conference title.
Haley Gill, L, Sr., Dominion
The Titans’ Captain had 1,037 digs over the past two years and led Virginia in digs (564), aces (66) and assists (84) as a senior. Gill will continue her volleyball career at College of the Holy Cross.
Evie Huang, L, Fr., Flint Hill
In her first season with the Huskies, Huang recorded 463 digs to set up Flint Hill’s offense for plenty of kills.
Brielle Kemavor, MB, Sr., Colgan
The 6-foot-5 Brigham Young University commit was dominant in the middle all four years at Colgan, leading the Sharks to a Virginia Class 6 state championship last year and a runner-up finish this year.
Grace Maria, OH, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
As the only senior on the Knights’ squad, the Connecticut commit guided her team to its second-consecutive WCAC title with her Offensive firepower.
Pamela McCune, MB, Sr., St. John’s
An explosive and dominant blocker, the Iowa State commit helped the Cadets to an appearance in the DC State Athletic Association final.
Milan Rex, OH, Sr., Alexandria City
Unstoppable from the front and back rows, the University of California-Santa Barbara commit recorded 610 kills to lead her team to its second Virginia Class 6 championship. She is Nominated for Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Brandon Wiest, Georgetown Day School
In six years as head coach, Wiest has taken the Grasshoppers from the lower division in the Independent School League to the ISL AA final two years in a row. Wiest capped off this season by guiding Georgetown Day to its first DCSAA title, putting GDS (22-3) on the map as a volleyball powerhouse.
Jada Aksu, OPP, So., Georgetown Day School
Casey Bradley, L/DS, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Jessica Chen, L, Jr., Wootton
Taylor Johnson, DS/OH, Jr., Arundel
Ryla Jones, MB, Jr., Flint Hill
Mickey Murray, OH/DS, Jr., Flint Hill
Madeline Stewart, S, Sr., Broadneck
Chloe Wilmot, S, Sr., Alexandria City
Gabby Allen, DS/L, Sr., Reservoir
Abena Asomani-Martin, OH, Jr., Oxon Hill
Madison Bowser, MB, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Reese Courtney, S, Jr., Northern
Ema Djordjevic, S/OH/OPP, So., Richard Montgomery
Alexis Ewing, OH, So., Bullis
Maria Filippova, OH, Sr., Northwest
EllaMae Fitzgerald, OH, Sr., Episcopal
Gillian Gessert, S, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Mailinh Godschall, OH, Jr., Centennial
Emily Gustie, OH/DS, Sr., Crofton
Safi Hampton, OH, Sr., Hammond
Arleigh Hanson, S, Sr., West Potomac
Chloe Hokenson, S/OPP, Jr., Langley
Aaliyah Howell, OH, Jr., Georgetown Day School
Kristen Jennings, OH, Sr., Magruder
Vivian Liquorie, S, Sr., Churchill
Wendy Liu, MH/OPP, Sr., Walter Johnson
Lameen “Mimi” Mambu, OH, So., Chantilly
Charly Manley, S/OPP, Sr., Douglass
Daniella Oyekola, OPP, Jr., Wootton
Sydney Pham, L/DS, Jr., Madison
Kiylah Presley, MB, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Zana Royster, L, So., Alexandria City
Jaylyn Simon, S, Jr., Holy Cross
Lauren Smith, OH, Jr., Wootton
Payton Swinton, OPP, Jr., Arundel
Luna Wang, OH, Sr., Churchill
Amy Wood, OH, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Clara Yu, S, Jr., Georgetown Day School