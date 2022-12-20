2022 Fall All-Met: Girls’ soccer first team, second team, Honorable mention
Emely Rubio, MF, Sr., St. John’s
Rubio led the Cadets through an undefeated season that included the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and DC State Athletic Association championships. The WCAC player of the year tallied 15 goals and 17 assists against one of the DC area’s toughest schedules. Rubio set up the game-winning goal in the WCAC final with a long cross, and she scored in the DCSAA title game. After tying its season opener, the Northwest Washington private school finished with 19 consecutive victories.
Drew Bernard, D, Sr., Good Counsel
The Maryland signee was one of the area’s toughest defenders to score on, helping the Falcons reach the WCAC Championship game.
Peyton Bernard, F, Sr., Good Counsel
Drew’s twin, the Maryland signee scored 20 goals to power the Falcons to their fourth consecutive WCAC Finals appearance.
Gemma Davitian, F, Jr., Whitman
The Maryland commit guided the Vikings to back-to-back Maryland 4A Championships with 10 goals and six assists.
Annie Faraone, MF, Jr., Quince Orchard
Behind 15 goals, six assists and stiff defense, Faraone led the Cougars to their first Maryland 4A Finals appearance since 2008.
Aranda Hurge, MF, Sr., Walter Johnson
The Arizona signee paced one of Montgomery County’s top teams with 10 goals and four assists in 14 games.
Evelyn Javers, MF, So., Whitman
While the Montgomery County Powerhouse endured multiple injuries, Javers was its constant threat. She had eight goals and eight assists for the Maryland 4A champion.
Kaeden Koons-Perdikis, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
The Duke signee anchored the backline for the Independent School League regular season co-champion.
Stephanie Lathrop, MF, Jr., Glenelg
The Purdue commit had 20 goals, including seven game-winners, and eight assists as the Gladiators qualified for back-to-back Maryland 2A finals.
Giavana Liberto, F, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
The Vanderbilt signee recorded 27 goals and 13 assists for the Howard County champion.
Sadie Wilkinson, F, Sr., Broadneck
The Anne Arundel County team entered the Maryland 4A semifinals undefeated for the second consecutive season behind Wilkinson’s nine goals and 11 assists.
Hannah Wilt, GK, Sr., Calvert
Wilt allowed 0.60 goals per game as the Cavaliers finished the regular season undefeated and emerged as one of the area’s top teams.
Peg Keiller, Quince Orchard
After coaching with Stage 4 Colon cancer last season, Keiller beat the illness in June. This fall, she piloted the Cougars to their first Maryland 4A Finals appearance since 2008 after they beat previously undefeated Broadneck in the semifinals. Since she began coaching the Montgomery County program in 1999, Keiller has led Quince Orchard to its two state championships in five Finals appearances.
Samantha Aronson, MF, Sr., Stone Ridge
Meghan Bernetti, D, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Alyssa Heard, D, Jr., St. John’s
Mckinley Heaven, F, So., Richard Montgomery
Megan Hinton, F, Sr., Huntingtown
Meghan Piazza, MF, Sr., Crofton
Chesney Robinson, D, Jr., Good Counsel
Caroline “CJ” Roy, GK, Sr., Maret
Aubrey Sutton, D, Sr., Calvert
Hanna Verreault, MF, Sr., Severna Park
Sophia Viscovich, MF, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Sara Allwine, F, Jr., Calvert
Alison Barrow, MF, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Kyleigh Bland, GK, Jr., Broadneck
Sydney Bolinger, MF, Sr., North County
Phoebe Carver, GK, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Ella Combs, MF, Sr., Leonardtown
Carlin Costell, D, Jr., Glenelg
Maya Davis, D, Sr., Potomac School
Kailyn Effah, MF, So., St. John’s
Reagan Exley, F, Jr., Potomac School
Emily Garrard, F, Jr., Episcopal
Lizzie Gelman, D, Sr., Quince Orchard
Ansley Glasgow, GK, Sr., Howard
Sydney Holmes, F, Sr., Severna Park
Paige Kush, MF, Jr., Good Counsel
Mila Maltby, MF, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Alyssa Mclane, MF, Jr., Calvert
Case Mickens-Perez, F, Sr., Bishop McNamara
Kate Olcott, D, Sr., Churchill
Karen Potts, GK, Sr., Wootton
Taisiya Reid, F, Sr., Patuxent
Mimi Richards, F, Sr., Einstein
Alauna Rutland, F, Sr., Paul VI
Ella Shannon, MF, Sr., Chesapeake
Samantha Stevens, F, Jr., St. John’s
Sophie Thibeault, F, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Jaedyn Tyree, F, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Jessie Watkins, MF, Jr., Bowie
Skylar Williams, MF, Sr., Southern
Ainsley Wilson, D, Jr., Mount Hebron