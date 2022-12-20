2022 Fall All-Met: Boys’ soccer first team, second team, Honorable mention
Ethan Beauman-Ansah, D, Sr., Bowie
Beauman-Ansah provided a stable presence on the back line, contributing to five straight clean sheets as Bowie marched to a Maryland 4A title.
Conrad Brady, MF, Sr., Landon
A two-year captain for the back-to-back Interstate Athletic Conference champions, Brady finished this year with five goals and 11 assists.
Rory Brookhart, MF, Sr., Churchill
A do-everything midfielder, Brookhart racked up 11 goals and 13 assists for a strong Churchill side.
Brad Dulin, MF, Sr., Severna Park
Dulin was an integral piece for a team that made it to the Maryland 4A championship.
Stefan Gately, D, Sr., Gonzaga
A standout on the Eagles’ fearsome back line, Gately had an undeniable hand in the Eagles’ undefeated year.
Darren Greenwood, MF, Sr., Bishop McNamara
The Speedy Greenwood served as one of the main catalysts for McNamara’s recent rise, helping lead the Mustangs to back-to-back WCAC Championship game appearances.
Francisco Hidalgo, MF, Sr., Blair
After missing his sophomore and junior seasons, Hidalgo was the heartbeat of the state semifinalist Blazers. Four of his 10 goals came in postseason play.
Nick Laffey, F, Sr., St. John’s
The Virginia Tech commit garnered plenty of respect in one of the area’s toughest leagues, netting 13 goals for the Cadets.
Scott Landry, F, Sr., Potomac School
Landry was a Sensation up front for the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, as he totaled 24 goals and 11 assists.
Jonathan Mao, D, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Mao was the Anchor of a Barons defense that posted seven clean sheets.
Thomas McKinnon, GK, Sr., Gonzaga
Through Gonzaga’s undefeated 26-game season, the senior keeper gave up just nine goals in his first year as a starter.
In his eighth season as the head coach at Bowie, Deetjen elevated the Bulldogs from regular contenders to state champions. Despite early injury issues, Bowie dropped just two games in the regular season. By the playoffs, the Bulldogs were a runaway train, winning their five postseason games by a combined score of 12-0.
Max Cerulla, F, Sr., South River
Kareem Davis, F, Sr., Bowie
Niall Fergus, F, Sr., St. Albans
Ryan Gott, D, Sr., DeMatha
Siji Jolayemi, F, Sr., Glenelg
Kodee Karcher, MF, Sr., Centennial
Luke Kullback, MF, Sr., Whitman
Colin Prendergast, MF, Sr., Gonzaga
Ronaldo Sosa, GK, Sr., Bowie
Niaza Tamini, D, Sr., Blair
Carter Thompson, D, Sr., Good Counsel
Edgard Abouchedid, F, Sr., The Heights
Bijan Akhtarzandi-Das, D, Sr., Washington International
Owen Allegro, GK, Sr., Bishop McNamara
Bryan Diaz-Blanco, GK, Sr., DuVal
Adam Fowble, F, Sr., Centennial
Will Gervase, D, Sr., South River
Jose Guzman, MF, Sr., Old Mill
Dominic Good, F, Jr., Lackey
Lukas Hailu-Costa, MF, Sr., Bishop McNamara
Braden Kindred, F, Sr., Sherwood
Jordi Lopez, F, Sr., Good Counsel
Leo Marques De Costa, MF, Sr., Gonzaga
Jameson Metz, GK, Sr., Magruder
Mike Mevo, MF, Sr., Quince Orchard
Cole Miller, MF, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Moises Moncada, D, Sr., Damascus
Jack Murphy, MF, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Kadin Nuri, F, Sr., DC International
Emilio Pineda, MF, Jr., Washington International
Evan Rabush, F, Sr., Leonardtown
Tomas Rebelatto, F, Sr., Quince Orchard
Franklin Reyes, F, Sr., Blair
Eric Salvador, MF, Sr., Bladensburg
Leo Siegel, D, Sr., St. Albans
Evan Souder, D, Sr., Severna Park
Cooper Strohman, GK, Sr., Mount Hebron
Matt Tettemer, GK, Sr., Broadneck
Isaac Vasquez, D, Sr., Lackey