2022 Eastern Arizona Football All-Stars

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Brandon Napier, Sr. Thatcher

Seth Russell, Sr. Pima

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Josh Wilkins, Pima (2A State Champion)

Daniel Jones, Thatcher (3A State Runner-up)

FIRST TEAM

QB: Seth Russell, Sr. Pima

RB: Michael Casillas, Jr. Morenci

RB: Wyatt Wiltbank, Sr. Pima

WR: Grant Ashby, Sr. Pima

WR: Chris Shatto, Jr. Safford

WR: Tristen Sanchez, Jr. Morenci

ATH: Brandon Napier, Sr. Thatcher

ATH: Jaxon John, Jr. Pima

OL: Scott Ambler, Sr. Thatcher

OL: Derek Cameron, Sr. Thatcher

OL: Chris Serna, So. Pima

OL: Pepper Hughes, Jr. Pima

OL: Gabriel Hernandez, Sr. Morenci

OL: Austyn Nelson, Jr. Morenci

DL: Jacob Rasumussen, Jr. Thatcher

DL: Jackson Conrad, Sr. Thatcher

DL: Cody Jones, Sr. Thatcher

DL: Donovan Vozza, Jr. Morenci

DL: Tyler Swapp, Sr. Thatcher

DL: Zachary Salazar, Jr. Thatcher

LB: Brett Jones, So. Thatcher

LB: Tuddy Smart, Jr. Pima

LB: Rick Funari, Sr. Morenci

DB: Koye Farris, Sr. Thatcher

DB: Christian Carter, Jr. Thatcher

DB: Derek Saenz, Sr. Morenci

SECOND TEAM

QB: Jojo Ruelas, Jr. Safford

RB: Patrick Chavez, Sr. Morenci

RB: Ayden Bingham, Sr. Thatcher

WR: Leland Thompson, Sr. Pima

WR: Gavin Baca, Sr. Morenci

WR: Carlos Arbizo, So. Safford

ATH: Monster Rios, Jr. Safford

ATH: Damien Oriero, Sr. Thatcher

OL: Tanner Emery, Sr. Safford

OL: Aidan Arbizo, Sr. Safford

OL: Brock Haws, So. Pima

OL: Jalen Kitcheyan, Sr. Morenci

OL: Tucker Wilkins, Sr. Pima

OL: Daniel Jones, Sr. Thatcher

DL: Brenden Gunnett, Sr. Safford

DL: Andrew Chavez, Jr. Morenci

DL: Conner Woods, Jr. Thatcher

DL: Jarel Diaz, Sr. Morenci

DL: Sam Ray, Jr. Pima

DL: Nathan Skiba, Sr. Pima

LB: Anthony Garrobo, Jr. Safford

LB: Gavin Rogers, Jr. Thatcher

LB: Marcus Lucero, So. Morenci

DB: Hayden Blair, Jr. Pima

DB: Daylen Johnson, Sr. Morenci

DB: Coy Miller, Sr. Pima

1A ALL-STARS

Isaac Harris, So. Duncan

Gary Najar, Sr. Duncan

Logan Basteen, Sr. Duncan

Jeremy Galvin, Sr. Duncan

Benjamin Harris, Sr. Duncan

Diego Montoya, Jr. Duncan

Cody Cheney, Sr. Fort Thomas

Levi Dillon, Sr. Fort Thomas

Kyle Elthie, Fr. Fort Thomas

Jayshawn Rambler, Sr. Fort Thomas

