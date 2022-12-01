2022 Eastern Arizona Football All-Stars
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Brandon Napier, Sr. Thatcher
Seth Russell, Sr. Pima
COACHES OF THE YEAR
Josh Wilkins, Pima (2A State Champion)
Daniel Jones, Thatcher (3A State Runner-up)
FIRST TEAM
QB: Seth Russell, Sr. Pima
RB: Michael Casillas, Jr. Morenci
RB: Wyatt Wiltbank, Sr. Pima
WR: Grant Ashby, Sr. Pima
WR: Chris Shatto, Jr. Safford
WR: Tristen Sanchez, Jr. Morenci
ATH: Brandon Napier, Sr. Thatcher
ATH: Jaxon John, Jr. Pima
OL: Scott Ambler, Sr. Thatcher
OL: Derek Cameron, Sr. Thatcher
OL: Chris Serna, So. Pima
OL: Pepper Hughes, Jr. Pima
OL: Gabriel Hernandez, Sr. Morenci
OL: Austyn Nelson, Jr. Morenci
DL: Jacob Rasumussen, Jr. Thatcher
DL: Jackson Conrad, Sr. Thatcher
DL: Cody Jones, Sr. Thatcher
DL: Donovan Vozza, Jr. Morenci
DL: Tyler Swapp, Sr. Thatcher
DL: Zachary Salazar, Jr. Thatcher
LB: Brett Jones, So. Thatcher
LB: Tuddy Smart, Jr. Pima
LB: Rick Funari, Sr. Morenci
DB: Koye Farris, Sr. Thatcher
DB: Christian Carter, Jr. Thatcher
DB: Derek Saenz, Sr. Morenci
SECOND TEAM
QB: Jojo Ruelas, Jr. Safford
RB: Patrick Chavez, Sr. Morenci
RB: Ayden Bingham, Sr. Thatcher
WR: Leland Thompson, Sr. Pima
WR: Gavin Baca, Sr. Morenci
WR: Carlos Arbizo, So. Safford
ATH: Monster Rios, Jr. Safford
ATH: Damien Oriero, Sr. Thatcher
OL: Tanner Emery, Sr. Safford
OL: Aidan Arbizo, Sr. Safford
OL: Brock Haws, So. Pima
OL: Jalen Kitcheyan, Sr. Morenci
OL: Tucker Wilkins, Sr. Pima
OL: Daniel Jones, Sr. Thatcher
DL: Brenden Gunnett, Sr. Safford
DL: Andrew Chavez, Jr. Morenci
DL: Conner Woods, Jr. Thatcher
DL: Jarel Diaz, Sr. Morenci
DL: Sam Ray, Jr. Pima
DL: Nathan Skiba, Sr. Pima
LB: Anthony Garrobo, Jr. Safford
LB: Gavin Rogers, Jr. Thatcher
LB: Marcus Lucero, So. Morenci
DB: Hayden Blair, Jr. Pima
DB: Daylen Johnson, Sr. Morenci
DB: Coy Miller, Sr. Pima
1A ALL-STARS
Isaac Harris, So. Duncan
Gary Najar, Sr. Duncan
Logan Basteen, Sr. Duncan
Jeremy Galvin, Sr. Duncan
Benjamin Harris, Sr. Duncan
Diego Montoya, Jr. Duncan
Cody Cheney, Sr. Fort Thomas
Levi Dillon, Sr. Fort Thomas
Kyle Elthie, Fr. Fort Thomas
Jayshawn Rambler, Sr. Fort Thomas
2022 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS
2022 CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STARS
2022 SWIM & DIVE ALL-STARS
2022 GOLF ALL-STARS
