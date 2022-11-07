2022 DI Women’s soccer championship: Scores, updates

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.

Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2022 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows Geographic Proximity parameters.

The four No. 1 seeds include two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Notre Dame. Alabama and UCLA round out the top seeds.

Three teams are advancing to the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time: New Mexico State, Omaha, and Pittsburgh.

First round action will be played November 11-13, while the second/third rounds will be held November 18 and 20, with the quarterfinals on November 25 or 26.

This 41st annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played Dec. 2 and 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary, serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 pm Eastern time Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 pm Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 6 pm Eastern time Monday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.