2022 Daily Chronicle Girls Golf All-Area Team – Shaw Local

Golfer of the Year

Katharine Marshall, sr., Kaneland

First team

Sycamore’s Brianna Chamoun competes during the 2021 Class 2A state tournament. (Douglas Cottle/PhotoNews)

Briana Chamoun, Jr., Sycamore Chamoun averaged a 39 this year, helped the co-op with DeKalb take second at regionals while finishing second herself. She was fifth at Sectional and finished the year by taking 41st at state.

Sycamore junior Lauren Cohn lines up her putt on the second green as her partner senior Lily Rubeck looks on during the 2022 season. (Mark Busch – [email protected]/Mark Busch – [email protected]shawmedia.co)

Lauren Cohn, sr., Sycamore – Cohn averaged a 40 this year, was third at a regional, and was 14th in the Sectional round to just miss a state tournament bid. She was all-conference in the Interstate 8.

Alexus Morrow, Sr., DeKalb She averaged a 42 this year for the co-op with Sycamore, taking 10th in the regional tournament. She was all-conference in the I8.

Kaneland’s Julia Skiba tees off during a dual meet against Batavia during the 2022 season. (Sandy Bressner)

Julia Skiba, sr., Kaneland – Skiba averaged a 45 this year and was consistent for the Knights, finishing in the top four all but once.

Braeyln Davoust, Jr., Kaneland – Davoust made a leap between her sophomore and junior years and averaged a 45 this year. Like Skiba she was consistent for the Knights, finishing in the top four in all but two matches.

Honorable mention

Aleia Lauer, jr., Genoa-Kingston; Cortlyn Tetzloff, sr., Genoa-Kingston; Taylor Rhoads, sr., Genoa-Kingston; Sammy Kerlin, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock; Lilliana Martinez, jr., Hinckley-Big Rock; Evelyn Lauer, Jr., Hinckley-Big Rock

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button