2022 Daily Chronicle Girls Golf All-Area Team – Shaw Local
Golfer of the Year
Katharine Marshall, sr., Kaneland
First team
Briana Chamoun, Jr., Sycamore – Chamoun averaged a 39 this year, helped the co-op with DeKalb take second at regionals while finishing second herself. She was fifth at Sectional and finished the year by taking 41st at state.
Lauren Cohn, sr., Sycamore – Cohn averaged a 40 this year, was third at a regional, and was 14th in the Sectional round to just miss a state tournament bid. She was all-conference in the Interstate 8.
Alexus Morrow, Sr., DeKalb – She averaged a 42 this year for the co-op with Sycamore, taking 10th in the regional tournament. She was all-conference in the I8.
Julia Skiba, sr., Kaneland – Skiba averaged a 45 this year and was consistent for the Knights, finishing in the top four all but once.
Braeyln Davoust, Jr., Kaneland – Davoust made a leap between her sophomore and junior years and averaged a 45 this year. Like Skiba she was consistent for the Knights, finishing in the top four in all but two matches.
Honorable mention
Aleia Lauer, jr., Genoa-Kingston; Cortlyn Tetzloff, sr., Genoa-Kingston; Taylor Rhoads, sr., Genoa-Kingston; Sammy Kerlin, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock; Lilliana Martinez, jr., Hinckley-Big Rock; Evelyn Lauer, Jr., Hinckley-Big Rock
.