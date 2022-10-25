2022 CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Championship Field Set

FLUSHING, NY (Oct. 25, 2022) – Now that the regular season has come to an end, the tournament field for the 2022 CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Championship is now set. Six teams with Championship aspirations will compete for the title on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Queens College.

Baruch is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and received an opening round bye. The reigning conference Champions finished the regular season 9-5 overall, highlighted by a perfect 7-0 record against CUNYAC opposition to secure their first regular season title since 2013.

Yemali Zarnadze leads the conference in goals (9) and points (21), while goalkeeper Kellen Sela posted three cleans against league opponents.

Lehman is the No. 2 seed in the field and also received a first-round bye to the semifinal round. The Lightning went 8-4-2 in the regular season with a 6-1 conference record. Rookie Phillip Osei leads the team in goals (7) and points (17), while led defensively by senior goalkeeper, Demiraldo Grunas.

Hunter enters the Championship tournament as the No. 3 seed after wrapping up the regular season 7-7-1 overall and 4-2-1 against conference opponents. Blaise Enama is among the conference leaders in goals (8), while Rookie Ahmed Abukar has contributed four in his first year with the squad.

John Jay is the No 4 seed, finishing the regular season 4-10-2 overall with a 3-2-2 mark against CUNYAC opponents. Underclassmen Bryan Alvarez and Justin Gharbi have scored six goals apiece for the Bloodhounds.

CCNY is the No. 5 seed after concluding the regular season 3-7-1 overall and 3-4 against conference opponents. Brooklyn rounds out the bracket as the No. 6 seed, with each of its two victories this season coming in conference play.

First round action gets underway on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when No. 3 Hunter hosts No. 6 Brooklyn. The Hawks won the regular season meeting with the Bulldogs by a 1-0 score, thanks to a first half goal from Luka Khiblashvili.

The second first round match features No. 4 John Jay and No. 5 CCNY. In the regular season meeting, the Bloodhounds scored three first half goals, including two from Alvarez, to defeat the Beavers, 3-1.

The semifinals will be held on Friday, Oct. 29. Baruch will host the Winner of CCNY/John Jay at 1:30 pm at Flowers Park in New Rochelle, NY The other semifinal match will feature Lehman and the Winner of Hunter/Brooklyn.

Those winners will advance to the final on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Brooklyn College. The contest will be streamed globally on Facebook Live. Spectators are allowed to attend the final.

2022 CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Championship

First Round (at Higher Seed) – Wednesday, Oct. 26

#3 Hunter vs. #6 Brooklyn – 3:00 p.m

#4 John Jay vs. #5 CCNY – 3:30 p.m

Semifinals (at Higher Seed) – Saturday, Oct. 30

#1 Baruch vs #4/#5 Winner – 1:30 p.m

#2 Lehman vs. #3/#6 Winner – 1:00 p.m

Championship (at Queens College) – Saturday, Nov. 5

