2022 CT high school boys soccer All-State team from GameTimeCT.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lucas Almeida, Hall, Forward, Senior

Hall's Lucas Almeida during the Class LL boys soccer Finals between Hall and Greenwich at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Statistics: Scored 44 goals and 9 assists senior season; 105 career goals, setting the Hall scoring record.

Honors: 2022 CSCA National Player of the Year; Boys High School All-American Game selection as a member of the East Team; two-time CHSCA All-State; three-time All-CCC; Senior Bowl MVP; 2021 CSCA Connecticut Player of the Year; GameTimeCT First-Team All-State; All-American; All-New England.

Up Next: Will play soccer at UConn.

♦♦♦

Owen Bull, Trumbull, Forward, Junior

Statistics: 28 goals and 6 assists senior season; 34 career goals; set school record for most goals in a single season.

Honors: FCIAC Champions; All FCIAC; CHSCA All-State; All-New England, All-American.

Up Next: Senior season.

♦♦♦

Marshall Butler, Middletown, Forward, Senior

Statistics: Scored 29 goals and 7 assists this season; 65 goals and 25 assists for his career.

Honors: Two-time CSCA All-State; three-time CCC All-Academic; two-time All-CCC; Senior Bowl nomination; Senior Bowl region MVP.

Up Next: Undecided.

♦♦♦

Anthony Catanzaro, Conard, Forward, Senior

Statistics: Scored 14 goals and 4 assists Senior year; 43 goals and 12 assists for career.

Honors: Two-time CSCA All-State; three-time All-CCC; three-time All-Academic CSCA Senior Bowl selection.

Up Next: Will play soccer at UMass.

♦♦♦

Matt Dima, Oxford, Midfield, Senior

Statistics: Scored 24 goals with 18 assists.

Honors: NVL champions; CSCA All-State; All-NVL; NVL Tournament MVP; Senior Bowl Selection; All-New England.

Up Next: Undecided.

♦♦♦

Samir Dishnica, Cheshire, Midfield, Senior

Cheshire's Samir Dishnica celebrates his goal during the Class L boys soccer state championship between Cheshire and Xavier at Trinity Health Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Statistics: Scored 28 goals and 19 assists.

Honors: CIAC Class L state champion; Class L Championship game MVP; SCC Player of the Year; CSCA All-State; All-SCC; New Haven Official’s Association Player of the Year; SCC All-Academic team, All-American.

Up Next: Undecided.

♦♦♦

Justin Hess, Guilford, Goalkeeper, Senior

Guilford' Justin Hess.

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Statistics: 12 shutouts and 90% save percentage senior season; 2-year Captain and 3-year varsity starter; two-time Class L semifinalist.

Honors: Two-time First Team CSCA All-State; two-time All-SCC; Two-time New Haven Register All-Area; CSCA Senior Bowl. All-New England.

Up Next: Undecided.

♦♦♦

Owen Hoffman, Ellington, Senior, Forward

Ellington's Owen Hoffman celebrates with fans after scoring a goal during the Class M boys soccer Finals between Ellington and Weston at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Statistics: Scored 34 goals and 7 assists.

Honors: CIAC Class M state champion; CSCA All-State; All-NCCC.

Up Next: Undecided.

♦♦♦

Adam Molusis, Glastonbury, Defense/Midfield, Senior

Statistics: Scored 7 goals, 7 assists; four-year starter.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC; CSCA All-State; All-New England.

Up Next: Will play soccer at Hamilton College.

♦♦♦

Nate Reiter, Litchfield, Forward, Senior

Statistics: Scored 36 goals and 11 assists Senior year; 67 goals and 21 assists for career, set Litchfield single-season scoring record.

Honors: Berkshire League MVP; two-time CSCA All-State; two-time All-Berkshire League.

Up Next: Undecided.

♦♦♦

Sam Sandler, Hall, Midfield, Senior

Hall's Samuel Sandler during the Class LL boys soccer Finals between Hall and Greenwich at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Statistics: Scored 21 goals with 27 assists.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC; CSCA All-State.

Up Next: Undecided.

♦♦♦

Andreas Shaboo, Bethel, Forward, Junior

Statistics: Scored 16 goals with 11 assists in 14 games of junior season; Has 37 goals and 25 assists for career.

Honors: Two-time CSCA ALL-State, All-New England, three-time All-SWC.

Up Next: Senior season.

