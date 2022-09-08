2022 Creative Arts Emmy Winners

The 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were announced on September 3 and 4, 2022, honoring the best in artistic and technical achievement in American prime time television programming from June 1, 2021, until May 31, 2022. The ceremony will stream on Hulu between September 11 – 27. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards precede the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Monday, September 12.

Congratulations to the Tisch alumni who won a 2022 Creative Arts Emmy award! This year, three alumni won two awards for their work on two projects. We were also so excited to see two alumni on stage presenting Awards – great to see Marcia Gay Harden ’88 (MFA, Grad Acting) and Rachel Bloom ’09 (BFA, Drama).

See below for the Creative Arts Emmy winners, and join us on Monday, September 12th to cheer on the Tisch alumni, faculty, and friends who are nominated! Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Charlie Redd ’14 (BFA, Kanbar Institute, Film & TV), Senior Writer Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Only Murders In The Building • True Crime

Jordan Jacobs ’91/’96 (BFA, Drama/MFA, Design for Stage & Film), Art Director

Rich Murray ’04 (MFA, Design for Stage & Film), Set Decorator *We apologize for any omissions. Please send edits or additions to [email protected]