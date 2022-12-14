2022 Connecticut high school golf All-State team from GameTimeCT

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Charles Schrohe, Greenwich, Sr.

Dave Stewart

Statistics: Finished with a state-best minus-0.53 stroke differential, the only player with a minus rating. Shot a 2-over-par 73 at Stanley GC to tie for seventh in the Division I state championship meet, helping Greenwich win the team championship. Shot 82 at the FCIAC meet to help the Cardinals win the team title at Rolling Hills CC.

Honors: FCIAC Player of the Year. Multiple time All-FCIAC pick and coaches all-state selection. GameTimeCT Second Team all-state selection in 2021.

Up next: Will play at Lehigh next season.

♦♦♦

Cole Banning, Northwest Catholic, Jr.

Joe Morelli/Hearst Connecticut Media

Statistics: Shot a 1-under-par 69 at Chippanee CC to win the Division II state Championship meet. Was the low state finisher in the New England meet, placing second with a 4-under 68 at Mohegan Sun GC. Won in a four-way playoff at the CCC meet, shooting a round of 73 at Stanley GC. Had a 1.06 stroke differential.

Honors: All-CCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

♦♦♦

Harrison Browne, Staples, Jr.

Dave Stewart

Statistics: Shot a 2-under-par 69 to share medalist Laurels in the Division I state Championship meet held at Stanley GC. Posted a 2-under 70 at Mohegan Sun GC to tie for third at the New England Championship meet. Had a 0.71 stroke differential. Shot an 80 at the FCIAC meet.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT all-state, All-FCIAC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

♦♦♦

Andrew Flynn, St. Joseph, Sr.

Dave Stewart/Hearst Connecticut Media

Statistics: Finished the season with a 1.24 stroke differential. Shot 78 at the Division II state Championship meet held at Chippanee GC to tie for seventh place. Shot an 80 at both the FCIAC Championship and the Holohan, finishing fourth in both meets. Posted a 77 at the New England championships.

Honors: All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection. GameTimeCT Second Team all-state pick in 2021.

♦♦♦

Will Gregware, Conard, Jr.

Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut

Statistics: Shot a 2-over 73 at Stanley GC to share medalist Laurels in the CCC Championship meet, then shot an even-par 71 on the same course to tie for third in the Division I Championship meet. Shot a 1-under 71 at Mohegan Sun GC, tying for seventh at the New England meet. Finished with a 0.220 stroke differential.

Honors: Three-time GameTimeCT all-state, All-CCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off course: Advanced to the semifinals of the Connecticut Junior Amateur.

♦♦♦

Rob Rosati, Fairfield Prep, Fr.

gStats: Finished the first season with a 0.78 stroke differential. Shot a 2-over 74 in the New England Championship meet at Mohegan Sun GC. Posted a 78 in the Division I meet at Stanley GC. Was second in the two-man Chappa Invitational.

Honors: Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off course: Advanced to the semifinals of the Connecticut Junior Amateur and to the Finals of the Borck Junior.