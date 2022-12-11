2022 College Football Playoff schedule, games, dates, rankings: How to watch, stream

Since kickoff back in September, the whole season has been leading up to this moment as the official College Football Playoff rankings and schedule of games have been announced and we move towards the national championship.

Georgia emerged as the No. 3 team in the initial CFP top 25 poll, but moved into pole position after beating then-No. 1 Tennessee and stayed there for the remainder of the season as the Consensus top team in the country.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button