The 34-event 2022 LPGA season concludes at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The par-72 course measures 6,556 yards for the season finale. It was designed by Greg Norman and opened in 1998.

The tournament’s purse was increased to $7 million in 2022, with a record $2 million going to the winner. It’s the highest first-place prize on the LPGA. The player who finishes 60th in the field of 60 will receive $40,000.

The Rolex Player of the Year and Vare Trophy winners will also be decided this week. Both Awards come with one LPGA Hall of Fame point.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship Nelly Korda talks with her caddie before she tees off on the 7th hole during the… Nelly Korda talks with her caddy before she tees off on the 7th hole during the first round of the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Chris Tilley/Palm Beach Post)

2022 CME Group Tour Championship Jennifer Kupcho reacts after missing a putt on the 9th hole during the first round of… Jennifer Kupcho reacts after missing a putt on the 9th hole during the first round of the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Chris Tilley/Palm Beach Post)

2022 CME Group Tour Championship Brooke Henderson after making her putt on the 9th hole during the first round of the 2022… Brooke Henderson after making her putt on the 9th hole during the first round of the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Chris Tilley/Palm Beach Post)

2022 CME Group Tour Championship Atthaya Thitikul smiles after making her putt on 9th green during the first round of the… Atthaya Thitikul smiles after making her putt on the 9th green during the first round of the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Chris Tilley/Palm Beach Post)

2022 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship Nelly Korda watches her tee shot from the first hole during the first round of the… Nelly Korda watches her tee shot from the first hole during the first round of the 2022 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

2022 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship Lydia Ko acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the first round of… Lydia Ko acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the first round of the 2022 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

