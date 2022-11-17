2022 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club

The 34-event 2022 LPGA season concludes at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The par-72 course measures 6,556 yards for the season finale. It was designed by Greg Norman and opened in 1998.

The tournament’s purse was increased to $7 million in 2022, with a record $2 million going to the winner. It’s the highest first-place prize on the LPGA. The player who finishes 60th in the field of 60 will receive $40,000.

The Rolex Player of the Year and Vare Trophy winners will also be decided this week. Both Awards come with one LPGA Hall of Fame point.

