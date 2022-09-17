2022 Cleveland Arts Prize winners announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Arts Prize Board of Trustees has announced its 2022 award winners. This year’s 62nd annual event honoring the recipients will take place on Nov. 2 at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Gladisa Guadalupe, whose lengthy career in dance included a stint as Director and Principal Teacher at The Cleveland Ballet School.

In 2000, following an impressive stage career, Guadalupe founded the School of Cleveland Ballet. In 2014, along with her husband Dr. Michael Krasnyansky, Guadalupe established the Cleveland Ballet, the Resident ballet company for the City of Cleveland.

This year’s Arts Prize Mid-Career Artist Awards goes to Dominick Farinacci and Debra Nagy. An accomplished jazz trumpeter, composer, producer, and bandleader, Farinacci is the director of the Tri-C JazzFest Academy. Nagy is best known for her work as a curator, producer and performer with Les Délices, the Cleveland-based ensemble she founded in 2009.

The Emerging Artist Awards go to Peter Debelak and Amber D. Kempthorn. Debelak, who passed away this past May, was the founder of SoulCraft, a community access woodshop where community members could learn how to create their own work and start their own business in the furniture design field.

Kempthorn is an award-winning artist whose recent animation project, “Ordinary Magic: A Sunday in the Cuyahoga Valley” (which translates British composer Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes” into “hand-drawn, familiar scenes from Northeast Ohio”) will Premiere with a live accompaniment from the Akron Symphony Orchestra in October.

The 2022 The Robert P. Bergman Prize for a lifetime of work focused on the “democratic vision of art” goes to Julie Patton. She is an award-winning arts educator who has worked with various Cleveland philanthropists and community leaders over the years on initiatives and projects to augment the city’s arts scene.

The Martha Joseph Prize, which honors an individual or organization that has “made a significant contribution to the vitality and stature of the arts in Northeast Ohio,” goes to Sujatha Srinivasan, a choreographer and teacher in the classic Indian art of Bharatanatyam dance. Srinivasa is the founder of Shri Kalaa Mandir – Center for Indian Performing Arts in Cleveland.