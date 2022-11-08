2022 Class AAA State Volleyball Preview, Scores, and Schedules.

The 2022 State Volleyball tournament is here and Monticello is going back to state! Below is a preview of all the AAA teams. We will also have scores, and bracket updates throughout the tournament. You can hear all the Magic games right here on AM 1360 KRWC, krwc1360.com and on our mobile app. Good luck to the Magic!

All teams are listed by seed

Marshall Tigers

2022 Record: 28-2

How they got here: Swept Mankato East, Mankato West, and St. Peter’s to reach state.

Key Players: Kennedy Drake, Brielle Reiss, 5’11 Jr. Hitter.

Last word: The Tigers are the Defending state champs, and easily one of their section. No doubt the state favourites.

Marshall, above, is back to defend there state championship.

Kasson-Mantorville Komets

2022 Record: 24-8

How they got here: The Komets had a tough Trek to state! They swept Austin in the first round, then survived Faribault and Byron 3-2 to advance to state.

Key Players: Whitney Deno, OH, (avg. 2.9 Kills per set.), Ella Babcock, OH(Avg. 2.8 Kills per set)

Last word: Eight losses is a lot for a #2 seed, but the Komets played a Brutal schedule, and survived a very tough section to receive the high seed.

Despite eight losses, Kasson-M got the #2 seed, due to a Brutal none conference schedule.

Benilde St. Margerets Knights

2022 Record: 23-7

How they got here: Defeated Orono 3-0 in the first round, then got past Holy Angels 3-2 in the semifinals, before outlasting Delano in the section final, winning the final set 15-10.

Key Players: Lilly Eigner(202 kills), Elly Clark(477 assists)

Last word: The Knights are pesky. They make every set tough and have no problem grinding out hard earned victories. Tough out at state.

Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

2022 Record: 24-4

How they got here: Defeated North Branch 3-1, and Cloquet 3-0

Key Players: Kyra Griffen, Braaya LaPlant

Last word: Underrated. This team has a lot of nice wins, including Annandale earlier this year. This team could surprise.

Mahtomedi Zephrys

2022 Record: 24-5

How they got here: Defeated Chisago Lakes 3-1, and Como Park 3-1 in section finals.

Key Players: Katherine Arnason(309 kills), Ellie Muster(586 Assist)

Last word: The Zephrys are hard to figure out. They come from a weak section, but have some impressive wins. With Arnason and Muster they have a chance in every match.

Mahtomedi, above, is back in the state tournament as the #4 seed.

Monticello Magic

2022 Record: 18-12

How they got here: Rolled through their section defeating Edison, Totino-Grace and Big Lake, losing only one set.

Key Players: Reagan Bryant(137 kills), Brooklyn Sigler(285 assists)

Last word: The Magic are back in the state tournament for the second straight year. This year’s team might not be as strong as last years team, but the returning players have experienced state, so that should help in the Quarterfinals.

Brooklyn Sigler, above, is a big part of the Magic offense, leading the team in assists.

Detroit Lakers

2022 Record: 18-5

How they got here: Swept Apollo, and Sauk Rapids R, before defeating Alexandria 3-2 in the section finals.

Key Players: Jayln Gunderson(3.9 Kills per set), Grace Gunderson(3.8 Kills per set)

Last word: The Lakers rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the section Finals to defeat Alexandria, so they come in with nothing to lose.

DeLaSalle Islanders

2022 Record: 12-13

How they got here: Defeated Simley 3-0, upset #1 seed Visitation 3-1, and swept Two Rivers in the section finals.

Key Players: Jordyn Johnson, Ava Schwind

Last word: The Islanders came into the section losing 7 of there last 8, then upset the #1 seed in the section in Visitation, and then Two Rivers to go to state. Wild ride it has been for the Islanders.

2022 Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament Bracket: https://www.mshsl.org/tournaments/2022-state-class-aaa-volleyball-girls-tournament