2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.
Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4
Rory McIlroy is looking to keep his red-hot run going as he holds a one stroke lead over three golfers in his title defense at the CJ Cup.
McIlroy, who’s at 13 under after a third round 67 which featured two eagles, will be joined in the final pairing by Kurt Kitayama and KH Lee, who are both one back at 12 under.
Jon Rahm is also in the group tied for second and will play in the penultimate group with Taylor Moore and Aaron Wise. Rahm and Kitayama were tied for the lead heading into the weekend, but could only muster 1 under 70s playing in the final group.
A win this week virtually guarantees McIlroy the No. 1 spot in the world ranking.
McIlroy, Lee and Kitayama will tee off in the final grouping at 12:40 pm ET on Saturday. Check out the complete fourth-round tee times for the 2022 CJ Cup below.
2022 CJ Cup Final Round tee times (All times ET)
7:35 am – Yoseop Seo, Yeongsu Kim, Sanghun Shin
7:46 am – Kevin Kisner, Sahith Theegala, Chanmin Jung
7:57 am – Gary Woodland, Davis Riley, Chez Reavie
8:08am – Yongjun Bae, SH Kim, Webb Simpson
8:19 am – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, JT Poston, John Huh
8:30am – Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth
8:41 am – Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka, Trey Mullinax
8:52 am – Rickie Fowler, Sebastián Muñoz, Scottie Scheffer
9:03 am – Scott Stallings, Sanghyun Park, Taylor Montgomery
9:14 am – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Luke List
9:30 am – Adam Hadwin, Troy Merritt, Byeong Hun An
9:42 am – Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo
9:54 am – Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam, Harris English
10:06am – Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy
10:18 am – Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar, Danny Willett
10:30 am – Justin Suh, JJ Spaun, Alex Noren
10:47 am – Cameron Young, Bio Kim, Max Homa
10:59 am – Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel
11:11 am – Jason Day, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners
11:23 am – Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Mito Pereira
11:52 am – Cam Davis, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland
12:04 pm – Maverick McNealy, Tom Hoge, Lee Hodges
12:16 pm – Tom Kim, Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood
12:28 pm – Jon Rahm, Taylor Moore, Aaron Wise
12:40 pm – Rory McIlroy, KH Lee, Kurt Kitayama
