Sean Patrick Bowley / Hearst Connecticut Media

Thanksgiving is over. The CIAC football playoff field is set and now awaits final approval by the CIAC football committee on Friday morning.

All quarterfinal games will be played Tuesday, 6:30 pm at sites of the higher seeds. Teams without home lights are required to play at a site with lights.

CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS MM | CLASS M | CLASS SS | CLASS S