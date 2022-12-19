2022 Christmas Day NBA schedule: games, time, TV, how to watch and stream

There is no let-up in the pace of the NBA as the 2022-23 season Advances with most teams having played 30 of the 82 regular season games with the Bucks, Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers leading the charge in the Eastern Conference.

Full screen Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks STACY REVERE AFP

In the West, And Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies led the standings ahead of New Orleans and Denver Nuggets with reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors struggling mid table on (15-16) for the season so far but faring slightly better than the Lakers who currently occupy 12th position in the West on (13-16).

Full screen Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) Peter Thomas USA TODAY Sports

Christmas Day is traditionally a big day in the NBA calendar with this year being no exception with five enticing match-ups scheduled to keep hoops fans entertained.

25 December 2022 NBA fixtures

The pick of the day is undoubtedly the Clash at the TD Garden in Boston as top team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Massachusetts in a repeat of the Eastern Conference final last season where Giannis and the Bucks prevailed to advance in a thrilling seven game series as they went on to face Golden State in the NBA Finals. Boston will be looking to avenge the defeat and once again the Spotlight will shine on star players Giannis for the Bucks and Jayson Tatum for the Celtics with both players averaging over 30 points per games this season so far.

The preceding game involving the Lakers and Lebron as they travel to Dallas to face the Luka Doncic powered Mavs is a decent appetizer ahead of the late afternoon Clash in Boston.